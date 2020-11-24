From the outside looking in, I can confidently say that a couple like Lloyd and Judy are complete marriage goals. I've had the privilege of knowing the both of them for several years as we attended church together. They are warm, charismatic, and kind. They are genuine, authentic, and they are completely head over heels in love with one another. In fact I'm convinced their marriage mirrors what God intended all marriages to look like.
Since I've had the two of them heavy on my heart as of late, I decided to do a little research. Together for 50 years, Lloyd still affectionately calls Judy his "little Gatliff girl." They've loved each other longer than I've been alive.
If you've ever been blessed to hear Lloyd preach and testify, or Judy sing, then you know how anointed they are. The countless lives they have impacted over the years I feel certain are better because of their witness.
The past five years haven't been easy for my sweet friends. Lloyd began a battle with terminal cancer and with Judy by his side, has remained strong in lieu of challenge after challenge. It's been both heart breaking and extraordinary seeing them grow closer together during such a season.
Like a children's picture book, the travels and adventures they have embarked on together have played out masterfully before all of our eyes. Always smiling. Always laughing. Always positive. Lloyd and Judy Taylor have lived and loved more than most. They've continued to go on dates, shining a light of all that is good with those reading their love story.
A retired art teacher it's never been a secret that one of Lloyd's favorite places to visit are art galleries. Often on social media, Judy has shared photos from visits to various galleries, capturing snap shots of Lloyd carefully examining and appreciating others artwork. Lloyd a painter himself, is extremely talented.
I don't think either of them will ever realize that the most moving work of art Lloyd ever created was that of his own life. There aren't tapestries, canvases, or oil paintings that could ever compare to it. The good Lord framed it, and I'm grateful each of us had the privilege of admiring it all this time.
This evening I will make time to hold my husband's hand and I will think of Lloyd and Judy. I pray someday I can look back on our years together and know I made the very most of our life together just as they have theirs.
Erinn Williams is originally from Williamsburg, and now resides in Owensboro, Ky. The daughter of a teacher and a preacher, she hopes to make a difference through her words. She serves as a teacher's assistant in Daviess County, and writes for two newspapers in Western Kentucky. She can be contacted at erinn.williams2017@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.