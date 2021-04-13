I grew up in the land of church bells and familiar hymns. Church homecomings and Sunday attire are still staples. Please know I love these sentiments, they are traditions that are precious to me. They are a huge part of who I am, they helped mold me.
I am guilty of preaching against judgment. I am guilty of proclaiming to love hard and forgive often. I am guilty of lip service. I feel that sometimes I can confess these things to you, the reader, because maybe you can relate in some way.
This past Sunday I stood outside and battled the wind to hand out church programs with my husband. I stared at my lipstick stained coffee cup several times and thought about how often I try to dress up my own faith. The truth is no matter where I end up, it stays the same no matter how hard I try to present it or fancy it up. Jesus is authentic, and we should be too. Traditions and sentiments are wonderful, but they aren’t at all what makes us more or less spiritual.
Regardless how you fashion it, the anointing of the Holy Spirit remains genuine, it’s steady and constant, like an unwavering companion. Mind you I’ve felt the anointing in diverse places. The anointing remains the same whether it’s felt in a backwoods church, a modern auditorium, or through the voice of a pitchy saint who felt led to “sang.” Sometimes the anointing even arrives unannounced, these moments are some of the best, these moments bring happy tears. The Holy Spirit isn’t scripted, yet it’s always right on time.
An old song I’ve heard most of my life mentions traveling to the “Canaan Land.” This land was promised to Abraham and was plentiful full of milk and honey. I’ve had multiple moments since leaving the comforts of how I was raised when the Lord has clearly and loudly spoke to me. He often reminds me that many of us are on our way to “Canaan” and we can’t be bothered with who isn’t accompanying us. I have found that when I began to travel alone that I found the most joy in my own journey. Our journeys even look different, and that’s ok.
Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. I fall short often. I make a mess of most things when I rely on self. I leave marks of negligence and doubt like left over lip stick on a coffee cup when I get swept up in what I know to be right.
Jesus proclaimed “and other sheep I have, which are not of this fold.” The beauty of that scripture is all the sheep recognize the Shepard’s voice. There’s nothing fancy required, just a humble heart and open hands willing to serve. Although many of us strive to look or act the same, again Christ seeks an authentic faith.
My mission moving forward is to focus less on what I know, and more on what the Lord reveals to me. I challenge you to be intentional this week. Draw nigh to God and he will draw nigh to you. He speaks to all of us differently, even through lipstick stains on a coffee cup.
Erinn Williams is originally from Williamsburg, and now resides in Owensboro, Ky. The daughter of a teacher and a preacher, she hopes to make a difference through her words. She serves as a teacher's assistant in Daviess County, and writes for two newspapers in Western Kentucky. She can be contacted at erinn.williams2017@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.