Every now and then I hear them, my neighbors. Having now lived in Owensboro for three years I still don’t know their names. Yes, I’m aware that sounds ludicrous, but that’s just sort of how it is.
My husband and I live in a duplex. When we first got married I painted the walls, planted flowers, hung blinds, arranged furniture and framed pictures. This has served as our home since, and it has served us well. Although we’ve somewhat outgrown the space, we are grateful to have a roof over our heads until the perfect house presents itself. We aren’t subdivision people, and homes out in the county are hard to come by out here in farm country, so we wait.
Since I’ve found myself working from home over the past few weeks I’ve gotten to hear and learn more about the individuals who inhabit the other half of our home. For what it’s worth I've even started placing my hand on the wall between us at times praying for them.
A creature of habit, I like to open up our doors and windows as much as possible letting the light pour in. It lifts my spirits during this confinement. I have noticed that they don’t and it saddens me to some extent. They don’t go outside, they shout and yell, they seem to be in a hurry most days, they always seem anxious and angry. So — I go on about my business and let them go on about theirs.
Given I’ve had a lot of time to ponder our situation while being home, I have arrived at the conclusion that sometimes we all are guilty of building a wall in between ourselves and our “neighbors” within our daily lives. It might even be fair to say that we are sometimes afraid of what we don’t understand. I don’t understand my neighbors at all, in fact I think they are crass, boisterous, and just plain weird. BUT — that doesn’t mean I dismiss them as if they don’t matter.
I have no idea what they face at work. I have no idea what they are going through. I haven’t the slightest clue about their wants or needs, or if they have family, or even friends for that matter. I have no right to judge them, and every right to pray for them. I have nothing to lose by doing just that, so I will continue to. Several times a day I will place my hand against the wall and ask God to address their needs, whatever they might be.
Now before any of you scold me, I’ve also tried waving at these people, clearly if you know me, you know I'm very social, that’s really an understatement. Maybe I’ll attempt to do so again soon, waving from a distance. That is if I see them of course.
I would ask that maybe you try to do the same. Whatever wall is between you and someone else, whether that be literally or metaphorically, would you pray over it? Hey I get it, that’s difficult to do sometimes, but you never know what is possible until you try.
I think today I’ll drown out some of the random background noise and spin some vinyl. I hope they like Glen Campbell. If they don’t at least they’ll be introduced to him one way or another.
Erinn Williams is originally from Williamsburg, and now resides in Owensboro, Ky. The daughter of a teacher and a preacher, she hopes to make a difference through her words. She serves as a teacher's assistant in Daviess County, and writes for two newspapers in Western Kentucky. She can be contacted at erinn.williams2017@gmail.com.
