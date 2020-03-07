Webster’s Dictionary defines the word “cheerleader” as “one that calls for and directs organized cheering.” Over the span of athletic history, cheerleaders have been instrumental in setting the tone and enhancing the environment of sporting events from grade school basketball to the NFL. Essentially it is the charisma of cheerleaders that instills in us a sense of nostalgia and spirit regardless what type of game is taking place.
Some of my earliest memories from childhood involve chanting “Go Big Blue” at the television. I grew up in an era that included “The Unforgettables.” Having purchased a blue and white pom pom after attending my first UK game, I would dream of someday being a cheerleader myself. God would see fit, through his own sense of humor to allow me the opportunity to fulfil that dream much later in life
I met Barb Bunch as a little girl. My momma always called her “Barbie,” and rightfully so, she has always been just as pretty as one. I attended the school my mother spent most of her teaching career at in the early nineties. Barbie taught in the primary hall and coached the Whitley North Elementary cheer team. My best friend cheered for the green and white wildcats, I secretly envied her. I was uncoordinated and awkward, but I loved to watch my friends practice cheers on the playground and I routinely got my face painted on game days. North was a thriving and happening little school back then, lots of parent volunteers during the golden era of concession stands. The 90’s were a less prohibited time. We snacked on homemade cinnamon suckers and chocolate chip cookies on special occasions. I remember Barb’s cheer squad well. They were polished, crisp, loud, and disciplined. For 9 and 10-year-old girls they performed more along the standard of a middle school team. They always entertained, claiming trophies and awards long before the days of participation recognition.
Coach Barb would go on to coach multiple squads both at the middle and high school level for Whitley County. I honestly can’t think of anyone else who epitomizes the role of cheer coach any better than her. This lady has been a staple figure at sporting events at WCMS and WCHS for as long as I can remember. She exudes class and grace while leading. She has consistently provided an example for young girls over the span of two decades, almost three, and has done so in a manner that appears effortlessly.
When I read the news of her retirement from coaching, I instantly felt compelled to do something. I have admired and looked up to this instrumental woman for as long as I can remember. I grew up watching her routines. I spent some of the best times of my youth with her “girls” and for as much fun as we had, those times never interfered with “cheer practice” or a game. Her cheerleaders respected her, and so did I.
I had the opportunity this week to catch up with a few of her “girls” and asked them to share some of their thoughts regarding their time with Coach Barb in and out of the gymnasium. I teared up reading some of the messages I received.
“Barbie is the type of coach that whether she was your coach for one year or four if you were blessed with longer, you’ll always be one of “hers.” I’ve seen Barbie pay for concession stand snacks, dinners, uniforms, even help with a cell phone bill and more, all out of her own pocket to make sure all her cheerleaders were taken care of both in the cheer world and at home. Whitley County is blessed to have had a woman who devoted so much of her time to the students in her classroom and to her cheerleaders. Barbie has dedicated a large part of her life, with Scott close behind with his camera, for the sake of cheerleading in this area, and because of her... cheerleading became a safe place for a lot of girls in our county.” -Erica G.
“She was just amazing. She cared so much for all her girls. She always pushed me to be better, not only on the sidelines but in life. She may not know it but I feel like she helped mold me into the person I am today!” -Angie M.
“She always said that you should treat cheer like your job. The way you dedicate yourself to cheer, is the way you will dedicate yourself to your future job. Her biggest goal was making sure that we left cheerleading with a better mindset set to excel in the future with whatever we do. She was going through the most trying times in her life and she still made it to practice and games to support and coach us, she’s the most dedicated person I know.” - Jaden J.
“She always treated me like one of her own girls when I wasn’t and even to this day! She’s been an inspiration to me since I was in 5th grade when she coached me for the first time! I’ll always hold a special place in my heart for her. She’s one of a kind and I’ll always love her!” -Sarah L.
“It was bigger than cheerleading with Barb, she wanted to see you succeed and you felt it. Almost 20 years after she was my cheerleading coach in middle school, she was the first person to message me and offer support and advice when my Mom was diagnosed with breast cancer. She’ll never know how much that meant to me!” -Jessica G.
It was evident that everyone else felt the exact same as I did about Coach Barb.
Regarding that childhood dream of becoming a cheerleader, that I noted earlier -- I obtained a job at my childhood elementary some years later in life. Upon my employment I was approached about a coaching position at the school. I found myself filling the shoes of Barbie Bunch well into womanhood, clueless as to what any of it would mean to me. At the time I needed a job, so I was willing to take on the endeavor despite being completely at a loss in terms of athleticism or finesse. I would go on to coach for seven years. I always cared about what my cheer parents thought, I wanted to provide the best experience for my cheerleaders while being fair and compassionate. My squads over the years worked hard, some years I had large squads some years I had just enough to fill the uniforms available. For as much as I cared about what others thought, I always cared about what Barbie Bunch thought the most. Her opinion was vitally important, my girls knew this as well. Any time we performed at a school function or pep rally they would whisper amongst each other, pointing out Coach Barb in the stands. Some of them would go on to cheer for her in middle and high school, those were always surreal moments.
My last cheer exhibition as a coach I cried. Looking back, that was nearly three years ago. Having poured my heart into something as long as I did at that school, it was hard to walk away. I can’t imagine the emotions such an iconic coach as Barbie is feeling as of late. She leaves behind a legacy, no other word to describe such a tenure.
I feel certain Whitley County is better largely in part because of such a driven educator and supporter. Indeed the most influential cheerleaders of all often disguise themselves as coaches. In fact someone like Barbie has enough heart to fill up Colonel Stadium and Lawson Gymnasium for years to come.
