Miracles happen.
I was leaving school yesterday afternoon after a long and hectic day. A serious staff meeting had just concluded with instructions for staff in regard to the response to the coronavirus.
I think in general all of us were overwhelmed, my co-workers and I. Like any other Friday, pandemic or not, I grabbed my things and started to walk toward the parking lot.
My dear friend Samantha, a fellow teacher’s aide, stopped to point out some new projects on display from a second-grade class.
An assortment of acrostic poems were grouped together with illustrations. I was drawn to a brightly colored drawing of an American flag blowing in the wind.
The child’s poem read:
"Always the flag blows - Miracles happen - Every one counts - Rivers flow - I’ve seen its glory - Can you see it too? - Always feels like home."
It became apparent to me, after reading the poem of a child, that perhaps maybe they understand the bigger picture more than most adults do.
Regardless what our nation faces, our youth still sees the good in what our country stands for.
My favorite line of the poem — “Miracles happen.”
My heart could have burst. The miracle lies within our spirit, all of us. If a child can see how resilient our people are, surely the rest of us can too.
We will overcome.
We will rise up.
We will prevail.
America, I’ve seen its glory, can you see it too?
