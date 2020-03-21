THE PREACHER'S DAUGHTER: “He still hears.”  

These chilly beautiful mornings remind me of occasions pulling into my Pappaw's driveway. It wasn't out of the ordinary to go inside once we arrived (he never locked the door) and discover the house vacant. The journey through the garden and often up the hill behind the barn would soon begin. Without fail I would often spot him in the distance. He’d be working, turning dirt, planting, pruning, doing what he loved most.
I thought this morning about how as a little girl I often would call out for my Pappaw if I couldn't see him at first. I think sometimes as adults we do that with God, if we can't feel him, see evidence he's there, we start to panic and cry out. In reality he's just busy working, tiling, preparing the soil for things to grow.
Just because we aren't seeing God's handiwork right away, doesn't mean he isn't working in all situations in our lives.
I view a time such as this much the same. There is uncertainly, fear, distrust, and an anxious spirit among so many of us. The world seems to be turned upside down. Each day bringing more negativity, pain, and the unknown.
Our God is still present — it may be hard to not question him, and I feel like he understands that, he created us. James 4:8 tells us to “Draw nigh to God, and he will draw nigh to you.” Although he may seem far away, rest assure he still hears.
When this trial, the trial of our lifetime concludes, I pray we are better, stronger, and more unified than ever before.
We all have our own gardens to tend to while God tends to his.
Often when I envision Heaven, I picture myself tilling the ground with my grandparents — someday I’ll do just that and I won’t even get tired.
Until then, be well and be blessed.
