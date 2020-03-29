Three mornings a week, Milly, my wife, does volunteer work at the hospital. Most afternoons she spends volunteering for Hospice, traveling somewhere in our Tri-County area to be with those who are terminally ill. As president of a local service club (Rotary International), she is daily on the move communicating with a host of people to arrange weekly programs, club service projects and texting members about club activities.
On Sundays she and I worship. To top it all off, Milly is indispensable in assisting me typing and proofing these weekly articles. Further, I dare not forget, she has the daily domestic chores of cooking, cleaning and caring for our livestock — a cat and a dog. (You might wonder if there be anything left for me to do. Surprisingly my days are as long as hers).
Milly’s whirlwind lifestyle has stopped. Her car sets day after day in the carport. She has ample time for her clerical and domestic commitments along with augmenting her daily walk. With volunteers temporarily relieved of their service to hospitals and Hospice, and with Rotary meetings canceled and churches closed, Milly now has more communicating time with me and the Lord as well as listening to daily news updates on the coronavirus.
This virus has radically transitioned the life of Milly, me, EVERY AMERICAN and a major portion of the people of the world. Milly and I are experiencing something of a “pseudo-vacation”. We have a sudden freedom of time to rest, relax and reflect. She and I are experiencing a compulsory lifestyle transition that is bringing therapeutic benefits (physical, mental and spiritual).
Can this coronavirus be a blessing while delivering grave sickness and death for millions; as well as causing millions in loss of jobs and income? Can anyone give this incalculable scourge the title of a “blessing?”
We are being brought to our knees and to our senses! All of us are coercively prompted to count and appreciate our endless and taken-for-granted amenities of life; of which many we are now deprived.
The extraordinary outreach to the virus-afflicted by medical and governmental leaders, by joint political party efforts, by countless health professionals exposing themselves to serious illness, by churches, community organizations and by individuals pledging their service and love to the sick — are all creating a powerful purge and healing for America and the world.
Perhaps the most profound message of the coronavirus is REALIZING the vulnerability and fragility of our earthly stay, along with the insecurity of our monetary securities. ‘Heaven and earth will pass away but my word (promised eternal life) will not pass away”. [Luke 21:33]
The painful and disruptive afflictions of this pandemic deliver a compelling catharsis for us all. We now are given a rare perspective of who we are. Though still in our “fish tank”, we are momentarily transposed to view our lives from outside that tank. We are now experiencing a new insight of who and what we are.
This pandemic has delivered a sudden halt to our daily rat race. Therein may it leave you and me better than we were — closer to God and one another.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.