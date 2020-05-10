Thank you to all of the wonderful mothers in my life

I definitely plan to update you all on the results of my first paint job and my first DIY haircut, but I couldn’t let this Mother’s Day weekend pass without taking time to acknowledge all of the amazing mothers in my life. I especially wanted to recognize the moms this year of all years since I won’t get to spend time with any of them due to the coronavirus restrictions we’re all having to live with.
First and foremost, I want to thank my own dear mother for everything she has done for me. She has been there for me in every step of my life, from childhood to now. It’s cliche to say but I really don’t know where I’d be or what I’d be doing right now without her. She has supported me in everything I’ve done and continues to support me today. I’m certainly missing her this weekend and hopefully I’ll get to see her soon.
Secondly, I have to acknowledge my grandmother Evelyn who happens to be my one grandparent still with us in our earthly stay. She’s had some health issues over the past few years but whenever I get to see her she always makes sure to give me a big hug. I’ll never forget the many sleepovers I used to have at Granny’s house, staying up late watching movies and playing Nintendo along with my uncles and cousins. Spending the holidays at her house were also some of my fondest of memories as she went all out for Thanksgiving and especially Christmas.
I also want to recognize my stepmother Brenda who has been a part of my family for nearly 15 years now. She’s always there to welcome us when we visit my hometown to see her and my dad. She often even has a hot meal on the stove or in a slow cooker waiting for us in case we’re hungry after our drive. I’m definitely happy she’s stuck with my dad all this time as I’m sure he’d be lost without her.
After Carmen and I got married in 2012, I gained two amazing mothers-in-law as well.
Carmen’s mom Linda has done so much for us these past eight years and even before that when Carmen and I were just dating. I know the current quarantine has just been killing her as she’d love to be spending more time with us now that Carmen is almost 30 weeks pregnant. But she still does whatever she can to help us and has done more for us already than I could ever repay her for. As my mom always says, I got the total package after I got married since I got an amazing wife and also an amazing mother-in-law.
Carmen’s stepmother Susan has also been so wonderful to me for as long as I’ve known her. She’s always welcomed me just like I was one of her own and I’ve never really taken the time to tell her how much I appreciate that. I also look forward to her incredible Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners each year. Spending time at her house and visiting with her family has become one of my favorite traditions I look forward to.
And last but certainly not least, I’ve already mentioned her a little bit but I also have to give a special recognition to my beautiful and incredible wife. If the Lord is willing, Carmen will officially be a mother herself in just a couple of months. I already consider her a mom, though, for the awesome job she has done while carrying our precious baby. I cannot wait to meet our little boy this summer and I know he’s going to have the most kind, loving and caring mother he could ever hope for.
Proverbs 31:25-28 says, “Strength and honour are her clothing; and she shall rejoice in time to come. She openeth her mouth with wisdom; and in her tongue is the law of kindness. She looketh well to the ways of her household, and eateth not the bread of idleness. Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her.”
Mother’s Day is certainly going to be a little different for all of us this weekend but I hope you all know how much you’re loved and appreciated. I pray that this pandemic will all be over soon, but I know that no matter what gets thrown our way, you all are going to be the best Moms, Mamaws, Mimis and Grannies our baby boy could ever ask for.
