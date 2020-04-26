During his last years, my grandfather was a widower and lived with us. His favorite pastime was talking about the many outstanding events of his long life. He always initiated his elaborate recollections of years gone by with, “Have I ever told you about the time when…?” As the youngest grandchild and as the one named after him, my grandfather especially wanted his life experiences to influence mine. A major emphasis was his detailed instructions on training horses for farming; a skill he thought would forever be of use to me.
As he delved into relating his past, he was transformed — enlivened, smiling and bright eyed. The joy of pondering these great events of his past revitalized him. Though his productive life was buried in the silent oblivion of decades past, his emotional narrative infused him with excitement. Each story of his past delivered to him a delightful reliving; wherein he left his geriatric limitations for the emotional reenactment of his action-filled past. His stories were told repeatedly yet each time as though the first.
During his last years I was well informed of every major and salient experience of his life. In telling these life events my grandfather left the present and was caught up in his timeless past. One event, however, clashed with all the others. It was his narrow escape form the 1918 Spanish Flu. His experience was a clear correlation to our coronavirus today. However, with no ventilator, hospital, doctor, nurse or medication, there was little wonder he was given up for dead – lying for two weeks in the farmhouse, miles from anywhere and showing little signs of life. Being a stalwart-robust farmer in his mid-forties was the solitary ticket to survival.
My grandfather was blindsided by the flu; living in rural isolation without any media. He made the most serious error of going into town for routine errands. He immediately became so stricken on the way home that the horses had to find their own way; my grandfather lying on his back in the wagon.
We all have life events that stay with us, creating an indelible mark on our person and the rest of our lives. Our life experiences of deep valleys and high mountains become a permanent construct in who we are. The coronavirus is a tragic experience for all of us. We all will be found recalling in detail these pandemic days with our grandchildren.
As we weather the sickness, death, hunger, joblessness, poverty and uncertainty of this time, we find ourselves recalling and yearning for the good days of our past; which never looked so good. Remembering those pre-pandemic days, we are much like my grandfather smiling amidst his endeared recollections.
Prayerfully, patiently and more grateful than ever, we seek our past in our future.
