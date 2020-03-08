Activated motion lights and surveillance cameras have all but made the traditional farm dog obsolete. Years ago on the farm we had little fear because our dog was near. When his barking alarm went off anytime day or night, we all knew someone or something was approaching the farmhouse — visitors, a vagrant, a thief, a cow out of the pasture, a snake, a coyote, a deer, or maybe a thunderstorm.
We had a sense of continuous/uninterrupted safety. The canine 24-hour vigilance was operative without fail. Such a dog was a key player on all farms throughout the countryside.
An interesting insight of this priceless watch-dog service was that these farm dogs were just “mutts” — mongrels having no known purebred ancestors. Farmers gave their pups freely to one another as anyone might have need of a dog.
In those days (1930s and 40s), dog food was unknown, allowing another service to the family from the farm dog — after every meal the disappearance of scraps from the kitchen table.
Reminiscing, farmers of that day never gave this wonderful farm asset any veterinary amenities — narrow a shot nor a pill (much as they treated themselves in going to a medical doctor). Only in case of an emergency wherein a dog’s life was threatened, was a veterinarian called (again much like those farmers calling a medical doctor for themselves or a member of their family). Over the years I recall two dog tragedies in our family. At one time our dog was hit by a car and had to have a leg amputated by a veterinarian. Adapting to three legs took some weeks of pitiful and painful adjustment. However, we were all amazed at his eventual recovery — able to run as fast as ever. Visitors were always surprised to see the absence of one of his front legs. My dad humored visitors by stating, “We had to have one of his legs taken off to give the rabbits a chance”. With my dad’s serious face, most visitors for a moment took him at his word.
The other call for a veterinarian to come to our farm did not have such a happy ending. It was at a time when we had a beautiful young dog (a recent gift from a neighbor). This dog dug his way under the henhouse following the scent of hamburger. Laced with arsenic, my dad had placed it there to kill rats. The dog suffered a terrible death provoking my mother to hours of weeping.
However, the overall comfort, companionship, playfulness and service of dogs can be timeless and immeasurable; another delightful amenity given to us by Our Creator.
As I write this, laying at my feet is my dog — a rescued German Shepherd with all the attributes of a perfect pet, yet without any validating certificates or credentials of revered bloodlines.
I just saw the movie, Call of the Wild, a takeoff of Jack London’s novel with that title. “Buck,” a Bernard-Scottish shepherd, costarred with Harrison Ford. This movie says what I’m trying to say: a canine servant can be referred to as man’s best friend; truly a joyful blessing.
“Buck” joins a long line of real (not fictitious) acclaimed four legged heroes: CONAN, a recent purple heart recipient for his making special operations, BAGHDADI RAID, a success; LUCCA with 400 missions in Iraq/Afghanistan; CHIPS, a World War II trained Sentry dog of the U.S. Army; SERGEANT STUBBY, the most decorated dog of World War I; and dare we overlook the one at my feet, VALOR, along with all the faithful “farm alarms” of years ago.
Some dogs might well hear a “Call of the Wild”; but upon hearing OUR CALL they may become a most committed companion.
