The familiar words to all of us, “He knows when we are sleeping. He knows when you're awake,” is enjoyed by all of us, though pure childish Santa-make-believe.
It never ceases to amaze me how our high-tech engineers keep rolling out fabulous fabrications. The latest is a hovering drone that reads the body temperature of people on the ground below — singling out any person with an elevated temperature; thereby serving as an early alarm for identifying exposure to sickness/infection. What an advancement over throat and nose swabs and thermometers! It is a wholesale health service for the masses; something like, “He knows when you’ve been good or bad…”
A person thus identified with a high temperature can be separated and isolated for prompt medical attention. Such early identity of forthcoming sickness — infection-in-progress, would circumvent its onset and mitigate its aggression; to say nothing of curtailing its spread.
This body temperature reading from the sky reflects the ability of high-altitude surveillance drones taking pictures that in turn are incredibly blown-up to decipher a vehicle license plate or the identify of a person on the street.
The violation of one’s safety and privacy can become a big issue by such hovering analysis. With scrutinizing drones flying over us, where can we hide? We may not feel comfortable in the privacy of our own backyard or even anywhere we venture outside. Compromising our personal space and freedom seems forthcoming.
Even a bigger threat that is ongoing today is drones invading reserved air space for aircraft. A jet engine ingesting a drone has fatal consequences.
However, we might say that “the sky is the limit” when it comes to you and I exercising our free will. We can navigate our terrestrial tracks in any direction at any time as we so choose. This great freedom of all of us humans enables the achievement of phenomenal feats due to our unflinching will power — Magellan, Columbus, Cortez, Limburg, Armstrong, Washington and Martin Luther King Jr., is to mention but a few. But then conversely, the same power of our free will has enabled such nefarious personalities as Stalin, Hitler, Benedict Arnold, King Louis lVX, and The Dillinger Brothers.
Most likely the greatest blindness exercised by us humans is our self-induced persistence to never look up — never rationally acknowledging a constant divine aerial surveillance of our every action, in or out of doors. This blindness fantasizes the perfection of all creation around us (including our every heartbeat and drop of blood) to happened by mere chance; that there is no supernatural, omnipotent supreme intelligence — no Creator. This fantasy and insanity have the same irrational absurdity as to believe our wrist watches are made by shaking up watch parts in a shoe box, then opening to find a perfectly assembled and running watch.
As the credence and wonders of drones are impressively acknowledged today, so may be God’s creation and surveillance from on high.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.