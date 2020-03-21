“Oh, can't you see the morning after? / It's waiting right outside the storm / Why don't we cross the bridge together / And find a place that's safe and warm?”—Maureen McGovern “The Morning After”
(Columnist’s note: So rumors of my retirement were not premature, but right now, in this unprecedented environment, I think we can all use what connection we can find—myself included.)
My ex-husband used to say that he knew I was worried about something when I got flippant about it. And I was in the throes of anxiety when it morphed into a full-blown stand-up routine.
And I have been flippant about this virus. Early and often.
I am an only child, and I love living alone, but even I am lonely. If you are lonely too, feel free to hit me up on Messenger or Instragram. I’m here, fearless reader, and I get it.
I didn’t realize how much I would miss my students.
And my heart breaks for my students, who are slowly considering the possibility (not a certainty, but a very real possibility) that they are about to lose not just their state basketball tournament, but their prom, their graduation, their spring sports. The Major League Baseball Opening Day has been pushed back to late May. They have postponed The Kentucky Derby.
Last week at school I watched young men who are pretty much grown sob over the fact that they played their hearts out to make it to Rupp Arena and now won’t get to play there.
I have senior friends and family refusing to self-isolate because they can’t stand it. And others who are terrified and already haven’t been out for a couple of weeks.
And I know many of my students aren’t socially isolating. I know, too, that it’s unlikely to kill them or even make them really sick. But I also know that if they bring the virus home from a party or a bonfire or a night of cruising and that ends up killing their 80-year-old grandfather or their mom, who takes immunosuppressants for lupus, or their favorite uncle, who is taking chemo, they will never again be the knot-heads and scoundrels that I love.
If I were teaching Film Studies these days, I would make them watch “Dante’s Peak,” where the grandmother leaps into the acid water to tow the family to safety. That’s what your grandmother is doing when she agrees to watch your toddlers for a week so you can work.
I would show them the episode of “Scrubs” where everybody’s favorite intern infects everybody’s favorite patient (and eventually kills her) because he’s charming but completely incompetent, and no one wants to hurt his feelings.
I would feed them on a steady diet of “Twilight Zone,” especially the episode where the family locks their neighbors out of their bomb shelter only to find out it was a false alarm, and now they have to go on living with these people in the aftermath.
In some ways, for some people, it would be comforting if this actually were the zombie apocalypse. After that, things never return to normal. You can get away with showing your true colors. But life will resume after this. We will have to live in this world, with these people.
I might even throw in “The Poseidon Adventure,” if only for that memorable theme song. Because even by the most drastic estimates, for at least 96% of us, there will be a morning after.
But I teach American literature, so during this trying time, my students are reading F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby.” I don’t think it’s a terrible choice. It’s a book about careless people and the damage they do just because they want to look and be cool.
Don’t be one of them. Don’t be a careless person.
Care. Over and over again, no matter how much it hurts, and no matter how scary it is.
Beat on, as Fitzgerald puts it, a boat against the current.
Be brave. Be smart. And take care.
