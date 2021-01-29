After a bit of a sabbatical I've returned.
Last week I admitted to my editor I'd been paralyzed in my writing. In this time when so many around me are expelling their opinions, serving their beliefs for dinner and judging others based on the similarities connected to those beliefs, I simply took a backseat at life and this column.
I told Erin, I simply had nothing to say. I promised my readers early on that this space would be for the good stuff, the beauty of the simple things, the comebacks of the underdogs, the flickering lights and nods from the universe. I never wanted nasty, hate or sadness to enter here, so it was better for me to pause rather than put on or give you something unauthentic.
The world and its turmoil was just disappointing me and I couldn't come giving false hope or defend a passion I didn't have.
In the last few weeks, while I've been absent from this space, I've been holding tight to the motto that if you want to change the world, you go home and love your family. So I've been clinging tight to the people in my home and it serves me well.
It remains an unusual time. And while some are spinning down rabbit holes, ending friendships based on red and blue, throwing hate around carelessly many are doing all they can just to put on their armor, show up and brave the beast each and every day.
Months ago I made the decision to leave the media industry and return to healthcare. It wasn't an easy decision. I cried and I cried some more. You all know where my heart is. It remains there and it likely always will. There isn't a person I meet or a story I hear that I don't think is worthy to share, that I don't instantly start to think of how to make an opportunity to share that story. It was a decision for my future and I'm thankful for it.
But one thing is certain this space will stay reserved for the good. And if that means from time to time I pause, well I trust you understand. Because I won't resort to being one of them. You know the ones. I just won't do it.
I'm grateful for Amanda Gorman's words of hope when I had none. I texted Erin that day and I immediately told her my drought was over.
She reminded us that, "Somehow we've weathered and witnessed a nation that isn't broken, but simply unfinished… and if we merge mercy with might, and might with right, then love becomes our legacy and that we will rebuild, reconcile and recover becoming battered and beautiful."
I may never have the inspiring words that Gorman had that day, Inauguration Day 2021, but maybe being authentic enough, I can help you go a little softer, perhaps saying, that's me too.
