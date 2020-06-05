It was around this time last year that I attended a community conversation in Corbin about racism. I’m not sure why I went. I sat in the back. I hoped I wouldn’t be asked to speak. I wanted to listen.
I learned a lot in a short period of time. Mostly how uneducated I was.
The facilitator of the conversation, who shared only a glimmer of her story, fought back tears as she admitted the names she's been called as a product of a bi-racial marriage.
Another woman described the fear that she lives in, everyday. The simple task of driving her vehicle has her on edge. She has a tan and speaks fluent Spanish. She admitted to double and triple checking to make sure she has her driver's license and all forms of identification. She's been bullied by other adults in the community. When they don't agree with her, she's confessed that they ask her if she's "legal."
I left the conversation that night without saying goodbye to anyone. My heart was ripped apart. I’d held back my own tears numerous times. I was drained, like the ugly brown grass thirsty for water in the middle of a hot summer. I realized a white privilege had blanketed my entire existence and now I was called. Called but so naive and so uneducated. But I vowed to keep showing up.
Friday night I went to bed unsettled after watching the commotion in the streets of downtown Louisville. Protests and riots after Breonna Taylor was shot multiple times and killed in her own home by police.
The first six or so years of my life were spent on Sonne Avenue, just five miles from where the protests were taking place. I lived in a small beige bungalow with brown shutters. Beside that house was a cute little blue bungalow where some older girls lived. They looked after me. They bought me ice cream treats from the ice cream truck and they entertained me. They were girls of color. I wasn’t taught anything about them other than they were my neighbors.
I realize not all humans were raised as I was. But what I’m ashamed to admit is that I didn’t realize how blinded I was by my own white privilege until recent years. I’ve forgiven myself for that as I hope my friends of color will too.
Dotcy Isom III wrote a special Op-Ed for the Seattle Times on June 2 that said: The stress-levels of driving, jogging, walking and just being Black are immeasurable. If you don’t have a frame of reference, don’t assume you can even imagine what that’s like. Don’t castigate or talk about protests and even riots by inauthentically referencing Martin Luther King Jr.’s nonviolent message when you haven’t read or heard the whole of his truth.
I agree.
I will never, ever know what it’s like. I repeat, I will never, ever know what it’s like.
I can only try my best to educate, understand and help to bring change.
On Saturday evening in Corbin I showed up to a candlelight vigil to honor lives lost and learn once again. Again I listened.
I heard Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus encourage the community to be tolerant of one another and to hold on to the things that keep us together.
“I love seeing all this color here tonight,” she said. “...Come back...Be a part of this community and always feel welcome.”
I heard progress and hope. And I keep coming back to a For King and Country song called "O God Forgive Us". I have included some of the lyrics:
Silence isn't comfortable
We want drive through peace and instant hope
Our shallow faith it has left us broke
Oh, oh God forgive us
A slave to our uncertainty
Help us with our unbelief
Oh, oh God forgive us
Young and old, black and white
Rich and poor, there's no divide
Hear the mighty, hear the powerless.
In an interview with Abby Young the songwriters said many of us blame others rather than actually looking within and saying, “God, it starts with me. It starts with my heart. Forgive me for the wrongdoings in my life.” When people ask for forgiveness, that’s when the world is able to unite as one. The great hope of the world is that we’ve all been offered grace and we should celebrate it by forgiving ourselves and forgiving others.
So perhaps we need to ask God for forgiveness, and to help us achieve peace and healing, to offer understanding, grace and constructive change for equality.
And lastly, if you haven’t read Jarrod Mill’s column on the same topic, I encourage you to find it in Tuesday's newspaper or online at thetimestribune.com and read it.
