Tuesday evening by accident, my mixed breed shelter dog Darlington ended up with a grilled Italian sausage that fell to its death at the hands of a clumsy grill master. I instantly documented the situation on one of my social media accounts.
It seems like now more than ever there’s a lot happening on social media. Whether it’s political opinions, photo challenges or revivals, there is something for everyone out there being posted all the time. Most of it, spins me into a downward rabbit-hole losing too many hours trying to escape. However one thing I’ve enjoyed most during this quarantine portion of my life are the “pet diaries” as I’ve named them.
Several of my friends, and I’m guilty of it too, post about our furry friends more than others. In fact we probably annoy those folks that aren’t animal lovers like we are. I tend to think these people will get on the bandwagon at some point in life.
I read that 98 percent of pet owners consider their pet to be a member of the family. You better believe I do. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, not only are people happier in the presence of animals, they’re also healthier. In a survey of pet owners, 74 percent of them reported mental health improvements from pet ownership, and 75 percent of pet owners reported a friend’s or family member’s mental health has improved from pet ownership.
While pets are a big commitment to your life all the way around from time to finances, the benefits are grand as well.
At helpguide.org, research found that pet owners are less likely to suffer from depression than those without pets. People with pets have lower blood pressure in stressful situations than those without pets. And one study even found that when people with borderline hypertension adopted dogs from a shelter, their blood pressure declined significantly within five months. And of course playing with a dog or cat can elevate levels of serotonin and dopamine, which calm and relax.
This quarantine, healthy at home, stay in place or whatever we’re calling it has been stressful enough on me so I’m thankful to have a four-legged companion to make me laugh and give me an extra purpose. Although I’m not so sure he understands what’s going on. We are all home more often and he doesn’t get the chance to have his alone time or sleep as much as he would like. He’s even started putting himself to bed each night around 8 p.m. which I find hysterical.
I’m thankful for my wild animal and I’m thankful for the ones you’ve been sharing.
Times-Tribune columnist Erinn Williams entertains me with her cat Maggie. She used to post a lot of pictures while Maggie was asleep, but now there are more action shots are we’re really getting to know this cat as well as Erinn’s humor.
It would be just plain sorry for me not to mention the cats of Erinn’s parent’s house. Erinn’s father, the preacher, does a nightly “kitchen session” as he calls it where he’s live on social media for 30 minutes, talking and praying and so forth. Sure enough one of the cats, Malachi, has made a few appearances as he nonchalantly strolls across the camera. And if we don’t see him we can here him crunching on his food. Go live time must also be dinner time.
My editor Erin Cox doesn’t post enough about her furry friends Cash and Wally. But when she does they are usually up to no good. They’ve been known to be in my newsfeed with one of their faces inside a brown bag or demanding space in front of her computer screen while she's trying to work. And she may not have posted about it but there was that time when the cat got trapped behind the washing machine...
And you can’t talk about cats and fame without mentioning Christina Bentley's. Earlier this month she posted a photo with some of her fur tribe staring out a glass door looking at others on the outside, describing social distancing and the cats' needs to get the gossip from the ones outside so they had a zoo-m meeting.
These are silly, unimportant things, but they make me smile in a stressful time. And we can all use more things that make us smile.
