Recently I stumbled across a podcast focusing on rural America. With roots deep in southeastern Kentucky it caught my attention. Soon after finding this gem of a listen I was captivated by the stories of people fighting for small towns like the one in which I reside and the ordinary folks similar to those I call friends.
Podcast host, journalist and author Sarah Smarsh who focuses on reporting the truths of rural towns in American had this to say in the podcast introduction: “The United States has two geographic parts. The places economy and culture tell us to get out of and the places we’re told to seek in order to make it. But I think there’s a shift going on beneath the surface of our national story. It's a return to, or a refusal to leave, the least glamorous corners of this country-the small towns, the rural lands and working class communities that national headlines say are dying."
This podcast was released in 2019. I think about rural small towns in Kentucky. Some yes, seem bleak on their surface, but others are breathing new life thanks to folks who have refused to leave or ones who have returned with intention and purpose. I think this sounds a lot like the Tri-County — Corbin’s Main Street specifically.
This year my family and I made the decision not to take a vacation. And while I’m certain I hear the ocean waves calling my name from time to time, I think we’ve come to make the very best of vacationing in the place we’re so quick to want to leave — small town, hometown.
Planning a wedding along with countless home repairs and upgrades hasn’t left much time or extra allowance for a luxurious week away from these rolling hills. However, it hasn’t seemed to darken spirits much as we’ve been making the most of the nooks and crannies we tend to run from.
We’ve spent numerous days at our favorite fishing hole down Highway 25, taking bets on who will catch the most.
The children have attended several local sports camps. The evenings have been filled watching and helping them hone their craft. We’ve sat on metal bleachers cheering for our friends' children as they explore local youth sports summer leagues.
We’ve taken part in tourism festivities within the city such as Burger Week where we overindulged trying new and unusual burgers at a great price. I always look forward to this week in Corbin. We also hit the classic car show where I strolled around listening to the men talk cars, politely nodding having no clue what their excitement was about.
The downtown sand volleyball courts have been one of our favorite summer go-to spots. We grab our friends, their children, a ball, a couple bottles of water and hit the courts.
Not far from the volleyball court we’ve again, overindulged in Sweeties ice cream, a true destination for an occasion or just a craving.
We’ve taken the children to the local trampoline park, the lake, and are looking forward to London’s Fourth of July festivities.
All these little local activities don’t seem like much and perhaps they aren’t. But by staying in this small town we’ve been able to renovate our front porch and upgrade our landscaping. We’ve done it all ourselves. And I’d like to think, while all four of us were sweating as we sawed boards in pieces, painted them, shoveled rock and planted flowers that more than memories were being made. Maybe roots, maybe a sense of pride and belonging. A sense of home in its finest.
Perhaps with just a little investment in home (regional or material) a mindset to stay more often than leave, to nurture rather than to disengage and to love instead of leave will eventually come forth.
I know it to be true for our family and the front porch. Together we’ve watched storms roll in, hummingbirds flutter as they feed and we’ve talked a while with much loved neighbors.
I can feel sand between my fingers, but I’m not longing for it when I’m on the front porch.
Angela Turner is a columnist for The Times-Tribune. She can be contacted at anjturner11@gmail.com.
