It’s a lot of brick and mortar with some glass windows and doors. It’s history. It’s dozens of secrets, truths and memories to never be forgotten.
From the parking lot across the street I nervously starred up into the building at 201 N. Kentucky Avenue in Corbin. I was looking at what might be a fortunate opportunity. I was looking at destiny.
It was late Spring in 2016 and I was desperate for change, a change I’d prayed for.
I got out of my car, crossed the street and entered the building. I told the employees that greeted me I heard there was a position open and I wanted to drop off my resume. I was casual yet confident.
Months later, I had a whole new career and reported to the oversized building, with a tiny parking lot in downtown.
Buildings are unique, taking up space and never moving yet allowing space for so much inside them to come and go freely. Perhaps I’ve thought too much of a building. This could very well be the case, coming from the person who longs to revisit her childhood home in Louisville and who enjoys day trips to Bardstown just to sit on the back porch of her home away from home.
Four years later the brick building on Kentucky Street is empty and up for sale. I drove by it the other day and a sense of thankfulness washed over me when I thought about what that building meant to me.
In a sense it birthed me. It gave me new life when I needed it most.
It allowed me to come in the front door and stay a while. It gave me room to follow my dream. It was a safe place to learn and make mistakes. It was a place to grow, excel and win in ways I’d only dreamed before.
This building is more than brick and mortar.
Do you have a building, or buildings like this?
This building allowed me to grieve loved ones in it and brought healers into its doors for me. It allowed me to be silly with friends and co-workers. It gave me freedom to manage my own time and assignments.
Perhaps it saved me a little.
Most days inside it were spent gathering, researching and then mulling over the perfect word, wondering if history would even notice, remember or care.
The circumstances of this building gave me new perspectives about the citizens walking up and down the sidewalks on the outside. While I think it could harden some I think it only made me soften. For better or worse.
It was the windows on the second floor that graced me with light, reminding me there are two sides to every story and somewhere in the middle is the truth.
Secrets, truths and memories will never be forgotten in the brick and mortar of 201 N. Kentucky Avenue.
