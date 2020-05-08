The beloved Fred Rogers said when he was a boy and he would see scary things in the news, his mother would say to him, "Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.”
And I think that is the case. There are always people helping. Helpers shine in the very worst of times, they come forth in celebrations and triumphs and they too show up in mundane, routine stillness that often goes unnoticed.
There are helpers big and small, some even come uniquely crafted in a way that they have an inherent desire in which it seems to do nothing else but help.
Teachers, nurses and mothers are recognized within days of each other this week. Three incredible helpers along life’s path and three forces that have become even more invaluable as we realize the worth they hold during a global pandemic and always.
School teachers are always more than educators. They are role models, doctors, photographers, motivators, cheerleaders, scientists and so much more wrapped up into a peculiar word responsible for the outcome of a child’s education, a child’s future. And lately, I imagine as much as every parent, every teacher is overwhelmed as their passion has been altered in ways they are unaccustomed.
We are so consumed with how the children and their parents are doing I wonder how are the teachers in this global pandemic?
I would not have survived my childhood as well as I did if it wasn’t for some outstanding teachers who were always doing more than just educating me. I talked with several parents this week about what their children’s teachers meant to them and why some meant more than others and it was always the extra mile, the humble help, the additional parental role or the fun loving jokes that made the most impact. Teachers don’t get paid any extra to make children smile, make them feel safe and loved while they educate them — these are the helpers.
And the same goes for nurses.
When someone has to go to a doctor's office, clinic or hospital it is highly likely that they aren’t feeling their best, better yet they probably feel terrible. When you have a nurse who is compassionate with bedside manner it can make all the difference in any experience.
These helpers, who don’t get thanked nearly enough make life easier, choose to make the bad days bearable and offer hope when it’s lost. Often times to them it’s just a job, but to the sick and hurting it’s so much more.
And to be all things, constantly giving, yet always worrying, hopeful and prayerful, the best helper —a mother.
Much like a teacher and a nurse, a mother’s resume is fascinating, consisting of many, many strengths and skills most admirable is the soft place to land.
Goodness, compassion and the best of intentions clothe our dearest mothers as they strive to provide, often sacrificing things no one knows and they’d never tell. And their love doesn’t stop at the end of arms length it stretches far beyond time and distance and knows no bounds. It doesn’t stop at their own children but extends to all the children of the world.
So perhaps teacher, nurse and mother are just words, but when they help, when they use their blessings to encourage, to heal, to love unconditionally and to change the world, they are the helpers.
Today and always, thank your helpers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.