Every September as the leaves begin to rustle and the cooler winds blow in I feel a genuine goodness about life, as if new beginnings are on the verge.
Throughout the month I’ll arrange little pumpkins all across the house, worry too much about the placement of mums and cornstalks and indulge in an oversized mug of joe. But from time to time, those new beginnings will cross my mind and I’ll smile, remembering a season of hope is not far off.
September is dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding of mental/substance use disorders and celebrating people who recover.
Celebrated for decades now, Recovery Month honors the gains made by those in recovery.
The theme for 2020 National Recovery Month is Join the Voices for Recovery: Celebrating Connections. That being the case I think back to the many people in the Tri-County and across the Commonwealth who have made successes and connections through the recovery process.
Some people don’t think recovery is achievable.
However, according to the Association for Addiction Professionals (NAADAC) there are millions of Americans whose lives have been transformed through recovery, but these successes often go unnoticed by the broader population.
National Recovery Month is a national observance held every September to educate Americans that substance use treatment and mental health services can enable those with a mental and/or substance use disorder to live a healthy and rewarding life.
As most of you know, substance abuse, addiction and recovery stay close to my heart for too many reasons to list. I know more people that have been impacted by drugs than those who have not. Two years ago I wrote a series of articles about individuals who have been impacted by addiction, most are in recovery, thriving and living productive lives.
My own brother is in recovery. If you are a regular reader of this column, you’ve likely read his story.
His story and the series of stories I did two years ago, as well as others like them, help bring to light the progress made by those in recovery and help share in their success.
When we share these stories everyone helps to increase awareness and society gains a better understanding about the disease. It’s not secret that drug addiction, the fight to overcome it and recovery often have a stigma that surrounds it. But I’m a believer that if we share our stories and if we listen with an open mind to the stories of others we’ll come to learn and understand that we’re all more alike than we realize.
I’ve interviewed a dozen of individuals who are in recovery. I’ve interviewed a few that have relapsed—that happens—but society doesn’t want us to talk about it as part of the recovery process. We need to talk about it and not shame it.
I’ve talked with executives from treatment centers. There’s help out there for those that want it. More opportunities for help are growing everyday.
I’ve sat down with a group of incarcerated women and listened to their desire for change and I’ve heard the jail dramas. It’s enough to keep a girl law-abiding.
This September I’d like to hear from some of the most important individuals in the recovery process—the friends and family members of those in recovery. Your story is as an important all of the above mentioned in learning more about recovery. Your fight, your support and your sleepless nights are worthy of being told, if for no other reason than for another human to say, “oh, me too.”
Laura McCowen writes in her book "We Are The Luckiest": one stranger who understands your experience will do for you what hundreds of close friends and family who don’t understand cannot.
Everyone has a story to tell.
If you’re the family or friend of an individual in recovery and want to share your experience in the journey, send me an email. I’d love to chat with you.
