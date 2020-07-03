Like all things 2020, summer has begun and it too looks a little different.
Normally by the end of June my co-workers and I would have just finished up celebrating Burger Week in downtown Corbin — the ultimate kickoff to summer. It’s no secret that the week of $5 goodness is a newsroom favorite. We spend about a month in anticipation and then we plan our week trying to adjust our schedules making the most of the restaurants' creativity in the kitchen, ensuring no burger goes untasted.
This June we all missed Burger Week terribly.
All that led up to us using the grill more often at home during these warm days. Serving up lots of burgers (in a less adventurous fashion than the downtown grill masters,) along with steaks, the classic hot dog, pork chops and, yes of course, several dishes of chicken.
Also canceled for the summer are a few of the big firework events that so many in the community seem to enjoy. That got me thinking to how I spent my Fourth of July’s as a child. I don’t remember ever going to one of these such events.
The only major event with fireworks for me growing up came in April to kick off the Kentucky Derby festivities — Thunder Over Louisville, which like all things was postponed this year due to the coronavirus.
I’m pretty sure the Fourth of July for me might have been as simple as a back porch picnic and lots of twirling of some sparklers.
At any rate, I saw a lot of people giving officials a hard time for making the decision to cancel these events and many other upcoming events. I can’t imagine what local and state officials must go through when they look at all the factors determining these decisions, from budgets to safety and health recommendations — it’s unimaginable.
What is much easier and much less thoughtful and productive than determining these decisions is to get on a keyboard and type one's opinions and reactions. But if these words aren’t helpful or kind, maybe you shouldn’t.
I tend to see the same humans complain about a wide variety of topics but I never see them at any city council meetings, tourism meetings, fiscal court meetings and I don’t see them volunteering at the events that I cover. But they’re always the first on social media complaining about something.
Maybe instead of complaining behind the keyboard about the decisions that city and state officials are making during this unprecedented time, next election cycle these folks will run and create the change they wish so desperately to see. I’d much rather see them actually attempting to DO something about the so called problems they see than voicing their reactions to it on every social media platform available.
As the summer of 2020 continues we’re likely to see many more curveballs and cancellations thrown our way no matter how much we’re desperately trying to get back to normal.
As school officials have already started preparing (whatever that will look like) I imagine we’d all better go ahead and start working on our patience with one another and put on our adaptability pants because there are likely more uncharted waters ahead. And some advice that I like to think never goes out of style:
Be patient.
Watch your words.
Talk less, do more.
Life will go on regardless.
