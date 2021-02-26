What a difference a week can make, right?
This time last week I stumbled through a pitch black house, flashlight glued to my hip, trying to get ready for work without electricity. Somehow, looking a little less than presentable, I managed to show up to work that day. Several of my co-workers shared similar experiences. I was fortunate to have only lost power for about 8 hours. Many of my friends and neighbors in the Tri-County went days without electricity and sadly there were unspeakable tragedies.
A good winter storm makes you think about things out of the ordinary. Since last week’s extreme weather conditions occurred, I’m constantly thinking about keeping my phone changed, how my flashlight needs new batteries and if a generator is an investment to consider.
No matter how much I’m thinking about staying on top of things it never fails, life gets in the way and I’m usually “late to the party” as they say. For example, it wasn’t until I needed my flashlight in a desperate way that I noticed it needed new batteries.
Likewise I was also late to get on board to the grocery service that has proved to benefit my life in numerous ways. So if you’re like me and haven’t used any one of these services, I urge you to try them at least once and see if you like it.
For me it comes down to one word — anxiety.
I remember my first panic attack. I thought I was going to pass out. I had to splash water on my face and control my breathing. It was embarrassing and overwhelming.
After a series of tests, and I mean a series, I learned I wasn’t dying (although it certainly felt that way when one occurred), just suffering from panic attacks.
Eventually, I started to notice the grocery store would trigger them — specifically Walmart. I went three or four years shopping primarily at a smaller grocery store and pharmacy only to avoid the trigger.
I think it was 2016 when I ventured back into Walmart. I know this because I documented it with a selfie on social media. This may seem silly to some. I understand. But even after finding the courage to brave my fears/anxiety and go back inside, I still hated it. The small aisles suffocated me, the screaming babies demanded my attention and I couldn’t focus on what I needed. By the time I left the store, I would be mentally exhausted and would have forgotten 10 things I needed.
Anybody else?
Enter the pickup service at Walmart. You can do all your shopping from the convenience of your phone/computer, pick a time you want to pick up your items, pay for it online, show up at the store, park and they bring your items to your car at no cost.
For me it’s perfect. It allows me to add to my online list when I randomly think of things that need. I can schedule a time that’s convenient for me to pick up and my favorite part is it allows me to actually shop without the inconvenience of trying to fight the crowds in the narrow aisles. Sometimes when shopping in-store I would just skip on purchasing an item because I couldn’t get to the item for the people in front of it. This service also allows me to really take the time to shop and compare too.
For individuals like me who feel triggered by the narrow aisles and crowds of people swarming the coffee and peanut butter, this may be an option you want to consider.
I’m sure it’s not ideal for everyone and sometimes I still have to run inside on occasion, but this service has me asking why I waited so long to try it. Much like why I’m waiting to get those batteries for the flashlight.
In winter storms and in life we overcome, we persevere and if we’re lucky we find little helpers like the grocery pick up system to help us along the way.
