I’m writing this on the brink of Christmas Eve 2020 where both a rare Christmas star and a COVID vaccine have appeared in the nick of time this December. Let me also not fail to mention that mother nature is hinting at a white Christmas which seems to be all the talk and cause for extra jubilation.
This year, a bit more than others, seems to have left an impression on us, so it’s no surprise that December would say goodbye with such grandeur. This year too has caused us to pause, to lean in, to challenge and to appreciate. It has shaken us to our core and brought us to our knees. It has both divided us and brought us together. Simply it has been a lot.
In between typing these lines, I catch myself glancing at a Christmas tree with hundreds of bright lights. Dozens of presents are all wrapped in color coordinated paper and fit nicely under the tree just begging for a 10 and 12 year old to tear into them.
My favorite guy and I have had discussions questioning if there are enough of those present under that tree, knowing good and well they have more than enough. But there’s something about making sure children are happy at Christmas, isn’t there?
Staring into these Christmas lights, sipping early morning coffee from a Santa mug I feel overwhelmed in two ways. I feel spared by the storm of a year we’ve had and I feel a tug to do more. My plate is full but so is my heart. If I never receive another thing, surely I’ll die happy and that is peace.
As my friend Kelsey Fox wrote yesterday, she reminded us that sometimes it’s easy to get really caught up in things like matching pajamas and wrapping paper when more important things are begging for our love and attention.
Whether there is one or one hundred presents under the tree, wrapped in newspaper or shiny ribbon and bows there is more to the season. And we are called to be present enough to help meet the needs of our community, our neighbors and our friends in every season. But so often we forget.
Elizabeth Gilbert who I quote often, said that we who are warm and dry, safe and well-fed must show up for those who are cold and wet and endangered and hungry. She said that's a rule of life that every ethical, religious and spiritual tradition in the world agrees on.
With the most unique year coming to close, I imagine those who need their spirits lifted, a few extra groceries or even just a phone call are all around us, more than we realize or like to admit. It doesn’t take an Army, or an organized event or group of people to help those in need.
Have you ever just called your neighbor and said I’m running to Kroger, do you need anything? Sometimes it’s the littlest things that mean the most and are often most helpful.
I’ve interviewed a lot of people over the years and more often than not, people express to me how acts of service and love, not big gifts or shiny ribbons and bows changed their life. Through tears they remind me how neighbors opened up their homes to them or how the community collected funds or how an employer provided a job at just the right time.
It’s the small things in ordinary packaging that leave lasting impacts.
It looks like we’ll make it through December and there’s a sweet little glimmer of hope on the horizon for a better 2021. Give this Christmas and the rest of 2020 the best of you, don’t take anything for granted and find a way to lighten a load and brighten a spirit. If we are safe and warm, It’s truly what we are called to do.
Angela Turner is a contributor to The Times-Tribune and can be reached at aturner@thetimestribune.com.
