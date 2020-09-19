I’ve been thinking a lot about kindness lately. Not by choice. By way of the cute little love notes God leaves around the corners of my life. You know the way.
My mother taught me kindness first I think, well I’m sure—she gave me life.
I like to be still and just imagine kindness. For me it goes back to hearing my mother preach it with her words of course. She taught by way of words not actions.
When I close my eyes, I see kindness in some form of a tall neon sign, the sort of flashy vivid sign you’d see near a rowdy Vegas motel. It’s flashing pink and yellow with the words: kill them with kindness.
It was one of my mom's few mantras.
I grew up hearing it often. When I was mad, upset or when I was about to be a smart mouth, she’d be quick to tell me those words about kindness.
I’ll give her credit. I got the point and I rely on those words more than I bet I ever told her.
Not that long ago I was chatting with a fellow journalist and I asked her to tell me something important she had learned in her career. I was moved by her response.
First she told me everyone had a story that was worthy of being told. Then she said nobody understands just by looking at someone what their life is really like. She went on to say that as humans we don’t have enough kindness and compassion for strangers.
Tears fell right there on the notes I was taking. I thought to myself, this person, she gets life, she’s for me.
I think that needs to be on a flashing neon sign somewhere too.
More compassion for strangers.
What do ya’ll think?
Days later I started a new podcast about blended families. I kid you not if the presenter wasn’t carrying on about killing people with kindness.
Ok, ok God, you’re teaching me something about kindness. You’ve got my attention.
On Tuesday I had the opportunity to get to know a former local educator and church leader. She was the kind of gal that I could sit and talk with for hours. Well I did talk with her for nearly two hours. But she had story after story and lesson after lesson that never dulled my ears.
These people hold a special place in my heart and I think in the world too. So it should be of no surprise she took a minute to advocate for kindness. She said there’s nothing greater than kindness, calling it love in action and naming it one of the most important characteristics.
So today, tomorrow and always let's give freely more compassion to strangers and kill em’ with kindness.
