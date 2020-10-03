PAGE TURNER: Learning how to get along

A little over a month ago my tribe of wild things expanded. We adopted a black and white kitten and named him Jinks.
He’s approximately 6 months old and so full of personality, often times more personality than we know what to do with-definitely more than Darlington knows what to do with.
Much like I did when I adopted my puppy (who isn’t quite a puppy anymore,) I sought advice from humans who are in the know about all things feline. Naturally, I called on former Times-Tribune columnist Christina Bentley and Editor Erin Cox as they manage several cats of their own.
Newsroom conversations about Erin’s crazy cats and reading about the adventures of Christina’s cats should have prepared me for the rollercoaster I was in for. But the one thing I hadn’t thought of was introducing Darlington, my 70-pound mix breed adorable dog to a petite five-pound kitten. Christina gave me solid advice as did the 189,498 articles I read on the internet on how to introduce the two.
I kept Jinks in a separate room for the first two days. Then each night we slowly introduced the two for a couple hours at a time. At first I was certain Darlington wanted to murder Jinks, but I think his constant annoyance and pester to the kitten was just pure curiosity.
As it turned out Jinks took ownership of the house and never feared the stature and long time residency of his new brother. Jinks is a fun loving little kitten who has grown to enjoy pestering his older brother.
One minute the two of them will be snuggled up on the couch like something on a Hallmark Christmas card and the next minute they’re chasing each other around the house. It is free entertainment at its finest.
I’ll admit I was as clueless about caring for a kitten as I was about a puppy the day I brought him home. But if you remember we got through that. Yes, we. Several of you, (thankfully) understood my desperate cry for help when I brought Darlington home and emailed me suggestions, messaged me your thoughts and many of you have become good friends and caregivers for Darlington.
Jinks is a house cat. He refuses to drink water from his own bowl and will only drink from his brother's. Darlington doesn’t seem to mind. They’ve even shared food once or twice.
The cat and dog fight over toys, treats and certainly attention. Jinks is good at acting like he doesn’t care if the dog is to get more attention but Darlington will blatantly not stand for Jinks getting more.
At the end of the day, most days, you’ll find the two opposites trotting around the house together side by side. They communicate a rough and tumble game of chase. They play hide and seek and other games that I’ve not yet been able to name.
And while they may not naturally be the perfect fit for each other every day they learn new ways to get along and exist together in the same space. I wonder what it would be like if more humans did that. If adults could take lessons from these four legged animals. These two very different animals don’t always think alike or want the same things but at the end of the day they find ways to share the same space, often share affection for each other and sit peacefully next to each.
Something that I think us humans have fallen away from. It’s been on my mind. We feel so entitled to our own opinions, voice them without thought and it seems we’re almost afraid or offended to learn another way. It seems we think we’d appear weak to see something through another’s eyes.
We’ve lost empathy and gained a vocabulary of nasty words.
If I had the answer I’d share it. I don’t.
But these fur kids are teaching me how to disagree, want different things and then affectionately and respectfully share space with someone. I think we grow community and hearts this way.
Angela Turner is a columnist and contributor for The Times-Tribune. She can be contacted at aturner@thetimestribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.