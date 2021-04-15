A light rain fell and the wind swirled about.
The fragrance of wet blacktop set the mood as I sat on a back porch swing gripping the mismatched wooden boards tighter than normal.
Soon the swing will be gone from the porch and the new owners will live in the home that raised me.
With an old flannel shirt, much like the one my mammaw wore many times on that old wooden swing I wiped away tears that slipped out.
My hair whipped my face and cold chills quivered up my spine. Wind chimes clattered a whimsical but soothing melody.
I’d like to think, through the wind and rain, the universe snuggled me a little, telling me all was well.
But it was inside those brick walls that love was shown and memories were made. While it was never truly mine to cling to, it was the place I called home, a place of rest and safest haven.
The tiniest tree I planted in the first grade now towers well above the back porch giving birds and squirrels room to run and play.
Sitting there trying to soak in all the details around me, birds land on a tree that was often used as second base in a backyard game of softball. The new owners will never know that, I think.
Many afternoons were spent hunting mulberries, tossing crab apples and crunching the bright fall leaves under my feet. I’d go exploring the acres and wade in creeks, cross bridges and dream of the days I’d leave the land.
It was here at this home I learned to appreciate hummingbirds, thunderstorms, tobacco hanging in a barn and garden green beans. Where I’d sit side by side with my mammaw and interlock my legs with hers, rubbing her wrinkled skin-thinking she'd live forever.
I’d have slumber parties in the family room, play marbles and jacks in the driveway, watch biscuits made in the kitchen and never dream of a day that there wouldn't be home. I’d get in trouble for using the sewing scissors and leaving the lights on. Celebrations of birthdays and holidays brought friends and family together here.
To have been a part of such a place with so much love and opportunity to roam and grow has filled my life with overwhelming joy and gratitude. In traveling, visiting other nooks and crannies of eastern Kentucky I am reminded of my blessings.
Home, by no definition but my own, is shifting and I’ll have to carry it in pictures and in heart.
Angela Turner is a columnist for The Times-Tribune. She can be contacted at anjturner11@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.