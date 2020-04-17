I read an article today in the New York Times that attacked my emotions and invaded my space, much like the coronavirus does the immune system within the human body.
There are accounts of tragic loss all over the country. Thankfully at least for now the virus hasn’t spread across the Commonwealth as much as it has in other states. Even better, all things considered, the numbers in the Tri-County are low. But in New York City and its surrounding boroughs, the story is very different.
In the article posted online by the New York Times, Michael Rothfeld, Jesse Drucker and William K. Rashbaum describe one family’s account of grief — the loss of Madhvi Aya.
Aya was a mother, a wife and from what I read a very compassionate and patient physician assistant. She worked long hours in the emergency room of a Brooklyn hospital treating patients infected with COVID-19. Then Aya became a patient with the virus. A patient in a hospital without her husband, without her daughter.
The article in the New York Times shared this intimate message sent to Aya from her daughter:
Good morning mommy! It’s a new day! I’m still praying for you to come home safely to me. I need you mommy. You’re the only one who understands me or tries to understand me. And I can’t live without you. None of us can live without you. I believe in you, please fight back. You’re so strong mommy. I love you so much more than you can imagine.
Through text Aya responded to her daughter telling her:
Mom be back.
But Aya didn’t come back. She, like so many others in New York, died alone in a hospital room from the very virus, that just weeks before she had been treating other patients for.
I sat in my car Wednesday and thought about that family that lives nearly 12 hours away from me. Our struggles here in the Tri-County look a little different, but aren't we all the same... can't we relate... can't we empathize?
Imagine what it must have been like for Aya, a woman with a calling to be a healer, a fixer, a healthcare worker to die in her passion. Then imagine what it must be like for her 18-year-old-daughter to lose her mother. Aya won't be there when her daughter graduates college, gets married or births her grandchild. She didn’t even get to put her arms around her, kiss her goodbye, or express the things she wanted to tell her before she left. Imagine her husband left without his soulmate, left with the overwhelming amount of bills, left with his grieving daughter who is rightly mad at the world.
If we here in the nooks and crannies of eastern Kentucky don’t have the empathy for the folks in the big city, then something is surely wrong with us. Those suffering just a few states away put their pants on the same way we do, have families like you and me, they are healthcare workers, students, beauticians, business owners, first responders and machine operators just the same.
That being said, when the city decides to honor their own healthcare workers because they understand what’s happening across the country and what is knocking on our door, begging to get in, regard it both with empathy for our own and for the ones in Brooklyn, New York City and Detroit.
Whether our officials are out fighting for more sanitizer and PPE, supporting local restaurants as they buy food for frontline workers, hosting community wave parades or checking in to see how healthcare workers are doing, I challenge you to be thankful for it. To be thankful that we’re not in the position of New York but that we recognize at any minute we could be and that it’s never wrong to be kind to anyone, for any reason.
In spirit, in kindness, in our good deeds and efforts, we’re not that far away from New York. And while the virus isn’t as prevalent here, is it ever really wrong to be good to one another, to wave, to honk, to flash our lights, to ring our bells and to buy food for no reason?
It’s never wrong to be kind, and it’s certainly not nonsense.
We should have been paying it forward long before now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.