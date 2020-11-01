The fashion designer socialite Gloria Vanderbilt said she always believed that one woman's success could only help another woman's success. I agree.
With 2020 drawing nearer to a close, it seems as if we want, more so than ever, to rush on through the end of the year and jump onboard 2021. And there is perhaps a great reason for this hurried sense of advancement.
I remember back to March and April when on certain days my spirit felt dark, numb and combustible as if gray skies were all we were promised. Then just when we needed it most the sun came out -- slowly, humbly and in divine time. But in the months between we've walked the hills and valleys with both hopeful hearts and weary prayers. It's been a true battle forging this unknown territory.
What a year, we say. What a year, we joke and share memes with friends regarding this wild 2020. I'm over 2020, we profess as we look onward.
But keeping in the present, one of the things I've enjoyed most about this year has been the interviews I've had the opportunity to conduct as we've honored 2020 being the 100th anniversary of the passage of the United States' 19th amendment granting women the right to vote. And arriving on the brink of Election Day I'm overwhelmed with emotions.
I give pause to reflect what that anniversary means for me, my friends, my family and my tribe of powerful women surrounding me. I'm strangely still sorting out the overwhelm of the days we've battled going up and down the mountainous territory 2020 brought us. And most importantly, somewhere in my calloused heart I'm clinging to 2020, hoping for a slow and savory victory lap.
As I interviewed the Tri-County women of influence, I couldn't help but think of my own inspirers, encouragers and overcomers. They started influencing me at a young age, teaching me things, laughing with me and loving on me unconditionally. All six of my mother's sisters have inspired and encouraged me to be the woman, the community member, the storyteller and the overcomer I am today.
Elizabeth Gilbert said that the women whom I love and admire for their strength and grace did not get that way because stuff worked out. They got that way because stuff went wrong and they handled it. They handled it in a thousand different ways on a thousand different days but they handled it. These women are my superheroes.
And my aunts are certainly my superheroes. They've taught me about life through examples of grace and grit, courage and fire all while steadfastly loving without conditions. They never preached and they always offered a soft place to land.
Each one of them, unique and different from the other, brought so much to my table I'll never be able to express fully what they added to my journey. While Barbara and Doris taught me countless (and I do mean countless) skills about family, manners, class, shopping and how to be spoiled, Connie and Amy gave knowledge about fishing, finances, animals and sports. Lyn taught me how to maneuver in the kitchen and at an early age she showed me the world was in fact not as black and white as I'd hoped it was. Cathy reminded me it was okay to be silly, have fun and not to care what others think, whether she knew it or not.
Honoring the year of the woman has given me hope in 2020. I'm holding on to it, believing the best is yet to come in these next two months. I'm reminding us to finish strong, to show up no matter how gray the skies look or rough the terrain.
Angela Turner is a contributor and columnist for The Times-Tribune. She can be reached at aturner@thetimestribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.