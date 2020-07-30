Most days I’m stumbling through life on a wing and prayer and barely even know what day it is, but Monday, well Monday was unmistakable.
I wore Monday like a pair of jeans that fit too snug on a hot summer afternoon.
I’m thankful that my favorite guy and I have moved back to Corbin but if I’m whiny and you see me walking around like a zombie, it’s because we didn’t realize we purchased a fixer upper and well I’m tired. In the last two weeks I’ve spent more time at Lowe's than I have in my entire lifetime, so much so that when we get off work, we now have what we call Lowe's dates.
On Monday, as my kitchen is still upside down, I left for my events without coffee or breakfast. I stopped at McDonald’s for oatmeal and coffee. If you haven’t had oatmeal from McDonald’s I encourage you to try it. It is one of my favorite things.
And I guess I was saving some of that oatmeal for later because when I arrived at my event, a lady had to tell me that I had some of that oatmeal on my shirt. What a start to the day.
The day proceeded much like dropped oatmeal but there was a bright spot in the middle.
After leaving one event I was on to the next— Refuge Ridge in southern Whitley County. I first visited this wolf dog sanctuary in the fall of 2017. I remember thinking surely I wasn’t the right reporter for the job. But It didn’t take me long to love and appreciate the unique gem tucked away in the mountains.
Marty Wilson and her mother bought the land in 1997 with a dream for the land to be a refuge for not only animals but for people as well. And today, you better believe it is just that.
Monday I returned by way of directions you used to receive before Siri told you when you had “arrived.” I made my way, right at the coal tipple, left at the brick house and down the gravel road for one mile. That gravel road is unforgettable. It desperately needs paved.
I visited with the owners, volunteers and of course the wolf dogs who got special attention from me. Four new wolf dogs from Texas that came to live on the Ridge after an incident found them needing a new habitat is what landed me back on Refuge Ridge earlier this week, but it’s likely more divine intervention.
It’s a special place. A place where things arrive broken and during the stay there, a transformation happens. Not just with the animals, but with all the things, the humans too.
I was rushed, with oatmeal on my shirt, defeated and overwhelmed worrying about a house that is more broken than I bargained for, but for the hour I was up on the ridge tucked between the trees, I was patched together a little watching volunteers and organizers care for rescued wolf dogs.
Nothing is ever just as it seems.
I was there to learn about four new wolf dogs but I think was there to rest a spell, let the animals love on me and to be reminded of a slower pace and time where the road curves and the trees bend.
The Mondays don’t last forever and if you ever get the opportunity to visit Refuge Ridge, you’ll not regret it.
