PAGE TURNER: Drop and run

"What are you doing for others?”
It’s a simple question. But, according to Martin Luther King Jr. this one question is life’s most persistent and urgent question.
However, unfortunately the good works done by others are too often unrecognized and unappreciated — that is, at least while the person is alive to know what they mean to their fellow man and community. It is often not until after a person is dead and gone that people express how they feel about a person. This sounds a bit morbid but it’s true. It’s a realization that began to overwhelm me a few years back as I found myself in the awkward predicament of writing tribute stories for the newspaper when a beloved and accomplished community members would pass.
Obituaries and tribute stories seem like a sad after thought of a place to tell the best qualities and accomplishments of a human’s devout existence on earth. I beg we change that…
I couldn’t tell you the exact day I met Milly Burkhart but we’ve been crossing paths and entwining in life over the last 15 years. I met her at the Corbin hospital while she was doing what she does best — volunteering for something. We became friends. Her energy is infectious. A talker and a real go getter at whatever she’s set on accomplishing.
And I should say, Milly isn’t dead, she’s very much alive. In fact, today is her birthday. So let this be a birthday tribute, if you will.
From Harlan and very educated, Milly has lived in Corbin for quite some time and lucky for me is now my neighbor. And before I got to know all the ways Milly contributed to her community, I remember I got just hint of what her spirit was like when I told her I was attending my first Kentucky Derby. The next day on my desk I found a magazine about all things derby along with a feathery fashion ring she thought would match my outfit perfectly.
During our time together at the hospital, she’d buzz around my desk, always dressed festive from head to toe for whatever holiday or special occasion was near. We’d chat about the newspaper, local events and maybe a little work gossip. There came a time when I left the hospital to work for the newspaper (only to later return to the hospital) and Milly again gifted me with nicest send-off package filled with all things journalism.
As fate would have it, I ran into Milly many times at various community events I would be out on assignment covering. Plenty of those events were with the Corbin Rotary Club. Milly is a passionate Rotarian. She’s served as club president and is often first at the meetings to get things organized. She shows up to almost every event with hands ready to work and a heart ready to serve. In fact, when I mentioned this column to my editor, her exact words were, “she truly has a servant’s heart.”
If she’s not at one of the many Rotary events or volunteering at the hospital, she’s busy making rounds volunteering for hospice. If there is a community service opportunity in the area, you can bet she’s there — even if it’s picking up trash. Yes, just a few weeks ago she got up early one morning to go pick up trash on Depot Street in downtown Corbin. Along with being Rotarians, Milly and her husband John have donated and helped with the Empty Stocking Fund and make it a point to visit different area churches each week. Milly goes above and beyond often providing rides to church events for those who no longer drive or even taking them on day trips to their favorite places.
She is a firm believer in supporting local business. She’s been known to hit every farmers market in one week, buying up items she doesn’t need just for the cause. Then her friends and family reap the generosity with goody baskets left on their doorsteps.
If you’re lucky enough to have Milly as a friend, it’s like having a mother, sister, cheerleader, and saint all in one. She will pray for you, ask you the tough questions, and pull out of you conversations you don’t want to but need to have. She will invest in you, love not just you but your whole family and get to know you — the real you, the ugly part of you and still love you. She will bring you coffee and dinner without you asking. Little gifts will appear on your porch without warning. When this happens at my house, my husband says, “Milly did another drop and run.”
As I typed this, I received a message from Milly. She’d asked me to let my elderly neighbor know she has a newspaper and a meal sitting on her porch. Another “drop and run” from Milly.
Milly Burkhart makes life better. She makes our days better in our neighborhood with her “drop and runs” and she certainly makes our days at the hospital better. Most importantly she makes the community brighter with her service and attitude towards others. Dr. King wouldn’t have to ask Milly what she was doing for others, he’d know.
Happy Birthday Milly Burkhart. Cheers to life.
Angela Turner is a columnist for The Times-Tribune. She can be contacted at anjturner11@gmail.com.
