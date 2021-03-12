“Art holds value and adds worth to a community, those who live there, work there, and visit,” local artist Kellene Turner recently expressed to me when I told her I wanted to pick her brain about all things art and community.
My earliest memories with art involve a blank piece of white paper and crayon. I tried hard to design the perfect oversized tree with tiny multi-colored flowers to grace its presence. My skill level never improved far beyond that. But my fascination for those with talents far greater than mine always lingered.
Once on a vacation I found myself buying a ticket to visit an art museum. It was slightly out of my comfort zone but the hours I spent there trying to understand the thoughts behind the pieces were meaningful. I was captivated by the pieces. On that same trip I attended a painting class, further proving my lack of skill with color and advancing my appreciation for those who make it look so easy.
Over the past few years I’ve noticed an outpouring of art in the Tri-County. More importantly what I’ve noticed is the desire for local artists in the Tri-County to use their art for the greater good of the community.
I’ve watched local artist Josh Bunch give back with his participation and donation to the Kentucky Derby Gala event. Alike Bryan Hinkle used his talents to help the White Flag Ministry and most recently Kellene Turner has helped start a flood relief project. I am moved and impressed by the desire these artists have to help.
Turner, who is of no relation to me I might add, shared with me a little about how her latest fundraiser came about.
She said in a short 30 minute window the plan evolved and was created as art in action. While she was digesting the news and had just finished checking on extended family members, she reached a peak as she saw the devastation caused by flooding... and it wasn’t letting up.
Turner was thankful her family and others were safe, but there were many who were not as lucky - some lost everything. Turner rehashed images from some of her tours through hollers and backroads in the 2009 floods. She witnessed barns demolished, homes partially collapsed, cars washed off of any road, trailers wrapped around trees, and people's belongings riddled about the land. After talking with a few other artists she learned people had barely made it out of their homes in time, and some were rescued from rooftops with minutes to spare.
She and her friends stepped into action.
Turner said the fundraising event isn’t a unique one but it’s one she’d never participated in but always wanted to. She grabbed the idea of an event where people create one-hundred pieces of art to raise money.
“So with all the gumption and ambition welling up inside me, I was just thinking why not. I was willing to go it alone and take on the donation of time, material and work …but I knew I wouldn’t have to,” said Turner. “The last few years I have found and surrounded myself with exemplary artists who constructively critique, encourage and challenge my works on a daily basis. Too many to name, these relationships and networks are priceless to my (and their) continued growth and accountability as an artist. Mike Hall, Olivia Moody Smith and Tim Wilder were creative, disciplined individuals who I knew I could count on to share this workload without a shadow of a doubt. They didn’t hesitate at all when I asked if they wanted to be a part of this project, and a plan was formed in a matter of moments. The next morning artistic materials were distributed almost as quickly as the plan was formed and the artists began to work.”
When I asked Turner what the force was behind the desire to help, she said the value of art in action and being able to commit that work for a deeper purpose to help others is the utmost purpose in this project. The fundraising project includes one-hundred pieces, twenty-five each made by four completely different styled artists to make a large mini-series of original works divinely unique.
And that project, created by local artists to help surrounding communities has gained international attention. Buyers from other countries are reaching out to get fabulous art and in turn save Appalachia.
“There should never be a hesitation or reason not to (want to) do good for our fellow man,” said Turner.
What a powerful quote!
“I would dream this project would be wildly successful, that every art piece would be claimed and contributions made to support those impacted by flooding in Kentucky. Even more if we were able to have local businesses match our dollar for dollar amount and show their support as well! Hopeful fellow artists and creatives will consider similar projects or donating works to charity or portions of monthly sales to worthy causes,”
Turner has also worked with the community creating murals around town and found that people watched the progress and came to interact with her. She believes the city and it’s people craved the murals. Children came to visit her in the process and learned about color mixing and the process of making a mural. People were excited to see spaces adorned with care and color...they understood, accepted and we're engaged in something that would be impactful for years to come.
Bryan Hinkle who has a fabulous story of his own and worthy of a good storytelling sometime said giving back to the community is for him the best way he can say thank you for the support and opportunities he’s been afforded. Hinkle said when the community supports an artist's passion, it gives a great deal of value to the artist.
He believes when an artist wants to help or say thank you, the best way they can is often to create and help uplift people's spirits in times of need, hoping that maybe when they look at the art they bought they will remember the event but the hardships.
With that being the case, he, like Turner and his other peers, feels led to devote time to community driven projects though art.
“I feel very blessed to be in a community that appreciates art and its impact,” HInkle said. “When a community member (Sandi Curd) reached out to me about the Entertaining Angels Unaware project, I immediately was inspired to sketch and help design and print the shirt with my wife Jessica. With these types of community members I find myself being inspired by my community and its ability to help one another. It was a great experience to be part of, not only were we able to raise money for warm nights but other things needed for The White Flag Ministry also. I have been fortunate to be part of many fundraising projects. “
On one occasion Hinkle donated a piece of work to raise money for breast cancer awareness. This took him to Miami. He never dreamed he’d travel for art.
“With my wife being a cancer survivor, that one really meant a lot for me personally,” he said. “Being able to raise money for a cause that affects nearly everyone everywhere with a piece of art I created inspired by my wife is one I will never forget. I never would have thought that art would have given me these opportunities to help my community and others.”
Turner agrees, noting that the area we’ve chosen to call home is indeed blessed with a huge talent pool in the arts of multiple disciplines and individuals that crave learning as well as collecting. She believes with the surrounding areas amplifying the impacts of art the community is growing in that way as a thriving small town city.
The power and thoughtfulness embodied in a piece of work is very raw that connectivity in artistic placemaking creates and promotes health, happiness and well-being the sense of community said Turner about art and community. For her, as an artist, being able to share that in any capacity (commissions, sales, workshops, charity, lessons, installations, etc.) is truly a gift and even more so receiving or experiencing those works daily.
Angela Cima, a local art instructor, said she too has been impressed by the dedicated artists in the community. She’s always focusing on showcasing art opportunities with her students, both as a career and hobby.
“I’m thankful that Corbin is growing in the Arts and these local artists are paving the way for my students to participate and be involved now and in the future,” Cima said. “Art is too important not to share.”
If it's as simple as coloring outside the lines with a toddler, drawing big trees, appreciating newly created small town murals or purchasing unique flood relief masterpieces aimed at healing Appalachia, never forget there is more to the story, more to the artist behind the masterpiece. With every creation a little more of the story unfolds and little more of the community is shaped and held and healed.
We are so blessed to live in a community of talent and a community open to honoring that talent. Both the art and the artist are already saying thank you.
Angela Turner is a columnist for The Times-Tribune. She can be reached at anjtuner11@gmail.com.
