The year was 1999 and I was finally free—to roam, and grow, to spread my wings, to make mistakes, too many mistakes and to somewhere in the midst of that discover my place in the world—I was off to college.
I didn’t stray too far from what I knew to be home. It was an approximate 2-3 hour drive from Nelson County to Williamsburg, depending on how many times I got lost. And I did in fact get lost on occasion exploring the two lane backroad that is now mostly four lanes of new pavement.
But between that short geographical driving distance, I quickly learned I was a world away.
I became fast friends with a gal from Letcher County and we made a trip to Walmart for some dorm room necessities.
As we were walking into the store, she asked if she thought we needed a “buggy.” I casually said I don’t know, mainly because I didn’t know what that was so I wasn’t sure if we needed it or not. After a short conversation I learned she was asking if we needed a “cart” for our shopping adventure. I’d made many trips to a Walmart in my 18 years, but I’d never taken a “buggy” around the store with me until that August day in 1999.
It would only be weeks later that I’d learn another word from the Walmart cashier. I’d often used the phrase “you guys” and even “you all” but when the cashier said “youns” have a good day I was turned on to another language that before then I didn’t know existed.
I took buggy and youns with me and held them close but I didn’t know exactly why.
That same pretty blonde gal from Letcher County who drove a pickup truck introduced me to my very first hollow or “holler,” the kind country music songs are made of where daylight only flirts but never stays too long. It wasn’t too far out of that central Appalachian holler in Letcher County where I devoured an apple dumpling and heard bluegrass music in the distance—the Mountain Heritage Festival.
I took many more twists and turns on long curvy backroads all across Whitley and McCreary Counties my freshman year of college. And I even wandered down into Tennessee.
I left a place where shops, boutiques and outlets were minutes away, well most everything was. I left the bourbon capital of the world and moved to what was then a dry county. The closest shopping from my new town had become over an hour drive and through a mountain range.
I never moved back to the place I once thought was home.
Because as much as I’d fallen in love with the things of Appalachia, I fell even more in love with it’s people.
Somewhere between acquiring a taste for sweet tea and losing interest in the fast pace way of things, I met too many men and women that left an impression on me, an impression that was magnetic.
In my early years in Central Appalachia I saw for the first time dirt floor homes with humble folks barely wanting to accept help when we came offering. I watched community members build a house in a matter of days by the grace of God. These folks took me in, taught me trades and loved me without conditions. They became my neighbors, my friends and the ones I’d never leave.
I’ve lived in Appalachia now longer than I’ve lived anywhere else. It’s home. My people are here. I am its people—by choice.
So much so I remember a phone call I had with my aunt back home who made fun of my accent numerous times during our conversation. I simply stopped having those conversations with her until she accepted that I was now pronouncing my words different than she was.
It’s less about words, although words are a big deal and it’s more about people and their heart and what fuels them.
In this southeastern Kentucky town I sit with loved ones on the porch for hours, doing nothing but watching the clouds roll across the sky and wondering what God’s up to. I talk with the neighbors, checking in, catching up. There’s no hustle or fast pace and on Sunday Main Street is quiet. But I know there’s an army of builders and a city of bakers and a pew of praying men and women at my fingertips and that’s just not something you can find everywhere in the world.
When a community member passes away the whole town grieves with the family. When an individual battles an illness, all the town is sick. When someone gets married or wins a battle, everyone celebrates. Community in Appalachia is nothing I was looking for and everything I needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.