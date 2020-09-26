PAGE TURNER: An old rusty wagon 

Material things have never meant much to me.
I could probably clothe myself from the local Walmart while most of my friends wear names of designers I’ve never heard of.
Once I was gifted a pair of expensive earrings on my birthday and I questioned, (inappropriately so) what I would do with them, knowing I’d likely lose them if I wore them, same as I did the precious birthstone ring my mammaw once got me.
I’m not fancy. I like simple things with meaning. I like adventures and experiences better than things I have to keep up with or things I have to dust.
Diamond earrings, designer bags and shiny electronics don’t impress me. Give me a love note, a handwritten recipe, a coffee mug or a used book and I’ll be tickled pink. Take me somewhere I’ve never been, across hills and valleys and show me an experience I didn’t know existed and I’ll come alive.
As a child I found adventure in a red Radio Flyer wagon.
Two hills, the first one steeper than the second made up the landscape of my mammaw's front yard. And the bottom of the large front yard emptied into a stream.
I’m not sure who came up with the idea, likely my mammaw, but a favorite memory of my childhood is using that red wagon as a vehicle to get from the top of the front yard to the bottom.
Sometimes we’d go two at a time or sometimes I’d take a solo ride. On more than one occasion I wrecked the wagon, and on more than one occasion, I ended up in the stream.
Every time I was scared, every time I was excited. Sometimes I’d get a push to start, sometimes I’d take a run and jump in. Some times I’d leave with a bump or a bruise. Every time I made a memory.
That wagon has served many purposes.
It hauled water to garden and probably hauled the produce. It stored tools in a garage. It’s been broken down and put back together by those that love it best.
This weekend, some 30 plus years since those childhood wagon rides, I reconnected with the Radio Flyer.
It’s no longer shiny. In fact, the paint has dulled and some rust has set in. The tread on the black tires is worn thin. And a bounty of cobwebs had made home on the wagon.
But my feelings were the same—I love that wagon.
It might be rusty and barely holding it together but the stories it holds are priceless. I brought the wagon from Cox’s Creek back to Corbin and I’ll give it new life with new memories.
For now it will help welcome the cool autumn days, remind me where I’ve been and how far there is to go.
