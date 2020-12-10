In her new book "Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics", Parton admits that as both a songwriter and as a person, she leaves herself wide open.
When I heard author Brene Brown interview Dolly about this subject matter, it immediately resonated with me. Going through the world with eyes wide open, choosing to get to know people and allowing them to get to know me forces a vulnerability that doesn’t always paint the prettiest canvas.
But Dolly goes on to say it’s this wide open lifestyle that is double edged, often allowing pain to arrive yet also giving way to the greatest reward.
The same week I listened to the podcast on Dolly’s new book, I also shared a phone conversation with two friends who similarly reminded me of the importance in sharing stories.
After a rather significant act of kindness was displayed to one of my friends, I said to her and another: We are grieving the loss of loved ones, trying desperately to mend fences, heal hearts and feed the homeless yet some folks want to fuss and fight about whether or not to wear a mask.
To which I was met this simplest and truest statement.
Via text my friend said that perhaps we are all trying too hard. She went on to say that maybe all we have to do is ask for something to happen and just lay witness to it when it does.
As I read and examined those words sitting there in my text thread, an overwhelming, uncomfortable feeling came across me. The kind of feelings and notions that Dolly writes about the ones she’s experienced her whole life writing about things of substance, writing about real life.
According to Brown, in the book Dolly goes on to say she suffers a lot because she's open so much, adding that she hurts a lot and when she hurts, she hurts all over because she cannot harden her heart to protect herself.
In early 2020 before a pandemic or a presidential election that would consume and change how we looked at our friends and neighbors, I found myself with an overwhelming urge to request something from the universe.
At the time I was making a 40-minute commute to work and had devoted much of that time to talking with God. I believe God and the universe work perfectly together in unique, mysterious and often humorous ways. I trust them. They’ve showed up for me countless times. So when something pulls, tugs or overwhelms me, I try to oblige.
I didn’t like what was on my heart. In fact, it made me really uncomfortable. It's the kind of uncomfortable when you trip and fall in front of a crowd or your dress is hung in your underwear.
But I knew I had to do it.
More than a year ago, I severed ties with a family member after terrible, hate-filled words were exchanged. We’d let life, circumstance and struggle come between us. I was unsettled by it so I’d tried to close my heart.
As much as I wanted that relationship repaired, I didn’t want to do the work. But I was being pulled by the universe to talk with God. It was as irritating as it was healing.
I didn’t know what to ask for. I remember my prayers being something like lead me and I’ll go...if the fence really does need mending, then show me the way.
A few weeks ago, I extended an olive branch to which an even larger one was extended back. There was an apology. (I still need to apologize.) There was a lot of vulnerability. And there was an understanding that we would agree to disagree on some things and leave those alone.
So maybe my friend was right. Maybe we’re all trying too hard. Maybe we do more asking and thanking and testifying when it comes to fruition.
Sometimes I feel much like Dolly, traveling through life feeling for everybody.
Parton said you can’t shut doors just because you want to because that’s not how you’re going to become a good quality human being and serve humanity in the best ways you can.
Certainly ringing true in my life.
Angela Turner is a contributor for The Times-Tribune. She can be reached at aturner@thetimestribune.com.
