I’ve always read the newspaper.
I imagine it’s a fantastic habit I inherited from my mammaw. She read several newspapers thoroughly and religiously, as if at the end there would be a quiz.
I like to read. I wish I made more time to read things that brought me joy.
As of late I’m reading and writing a lot about the coronavirus pandemic and all the various spiderwebs that have trickled down from it. Likewise, when I scroll through my social media newsfeeds, I see nasty debates on mask recommendations or political commentary turned into ugly personal attacks when new COVID-19 cases are released. And if that’s not depressing enough, most recently our newsroom has been covered in lawsuits of infidelities and harassment accusations from local prominent figures and their employees.
Sometimes, the universe and the humans don’t seem to be scattering enough kindness. Sometimes, in some seasons the world seems dreadful and nothing makes sense. Sometimes we have to look harder than other times for the light givers and the peacemakers.
Hannah Brencher said you can let the present circumstances beat you up or you can choose to give praise in the mud pit. She said it’s all about perspective, adding that perhaps we rejoice in the mud pit understanding that it’s purpose is to be an inspiration for others who will one day walk the same broken road and this way they won’t be alone.
That isn’t encouraging if you’re the one in the mud pit at the time, I get it. But as a person who has fought on her elbows out of several mud pits and has to remind herself daily that the broken road is a blessing I assure you, adjusting your perspective is as necessary a thing as breathing.
On the morning of June 6, I claimed that God would move in my life. We were searching for a home to buy and we needed to move quickly as our current home had already sold. We were physically and mentally tired of worrying about the situation.
As I drove to work that morning, I claimed that God would work it all out and that he would put us exactly where he wanted us. I made a stop at Walmart that morning and there in the parking lot, still seated in my vehicle I asked five friends to be in agreement with me and to continue to pray for us and our situation.
One month and two days later God said be still, soon you will go home. And a little over a week later we moved in.
I specifically asked to be moved somewhere that we’d be safe and happy.
As we pull money from our vacation fund to replace heating and air problems and as we schedule roofers to come out I sometimes want to question God’s decision. But as fast as doubt comes in, it goes away when I hear my neighbor call for me and “dog face” (as she calls my dog) to come over. We go over and we talk a while, a long while, about anything and everything under the sun. She reminds me a little of my mammaw and that makes me happy.
We are safe here and we are happy.
At least five different neighbors have personally welcomed us to the neighborhood, a few have even left us gifts but most importantly there is a genuine sense of contentment and refuge here—the things one prayed for.
We are safe and we are happy.
On the days that we are cleaning out drains and taking out stock in home improvements stores, we’ll adjust our perspective. We’ll look across the way and wave to our neighbors, we'll watch the children ride bikes up and down the street, laugh and the dogs chasing the rabbits and jaw a while on the front porch about the changing seasons.
Because just as we prayed, we are safe and we are happy, if only we adjust our perspective.
