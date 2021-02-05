They named him Ethan.
He’s the malnourished dog that was left outside the Kentucky Humane Society almost a week ago. The thinnest dog caretakers had ever put eyes on. A rack of bones as they described him with hardly any muscle, severely dehydrated, covered in urine and feces with only a dim chance of survival.
But days later Ethan is progressing. The first pictures posted by the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) revealed a tragedy lined with opportunity for love, hope and determination.
Ethan’s doctors and caretakers appear to be working around the clock to bring life back to what they called a dying dog. They’ve cleaned him and given him fluids to which he’s gained 10 pounds. They’re keeping him safe and warm and started to help him walk again. The community and beyond raised over $16,000 to help heal his wounded body.
I’m rooting for Ethan. I’m cheering for the still handsome dog that hasn’t given up. With heartbreak in eyes, there is a twinkle of new hope far beyond just hunger that can be seen when you watch him slurp his breakfast for the bowl. Hope that could benefit us all.
Darlington, my 70 plus pound shelter dog is 2 years old now. He is king of the house with a wild shelter kitten reigning alongside him.
The ol rascal has turned into a well behaved boy. He’s no longer chewing up everything in sight, well except socks — his guilty pleasure. He roams the house freely when we’re gone, earning our trust more and more. It’s certainly progress from the puppy days when he was chewing everything in sight like the gutters, decking and favorite flip flops.
He probably gets one too many treats a day and is treated more like a human than a dog. He’s everyone’s favorite snuggle buddy and our favorite and loudest door greeter. We’ve trained him to bark when we say the word hound dog and we embarrassingly think this is fabulous. When he wants to go walking, he stands by my tennis shoes.
As much as I plan my days around the other humans in my home, I plan them around the pets too. I think only a certain type of people understand this way of life, this devotion to all God’s creatures.
I can’t imagine life without Darlington, which makes me wonder about the folks who let Ethan go. What’s their story? How did Ethan get in this bad of shape? It clearly wasn’t overnight. I wonder if his humans are ok. Could something have happened to them or did they make bad choices and treat him poorly on purpose? Either way it’s a tragedy because to know the joy a dog can bring to a human’s time here on earth is to know unconditional love and the silliest happiness imaginable.
I’ve talked with folks at shelters in the Tri-County as well as members of rescue groups and volunteers who just love animals and they’ll all tell you one of the most important things you can do is spay and neuter your animals. I thought about this and Ethan as I drove home yesterday and passed a woman and child trying to earn the trust of another malnourished dog outside a local grocery store.
Today I’m reminding you to spay and neuter those animals, to root for the underdogs and the broken like Ethan and to love both the humans and pets in your home better than anything.
Angela Turner is a columnist for The Times-Tribune. She can be reached at aturner@thetimestribune.com.
