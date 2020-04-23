We met over a decade ago in a department store where the two of us were moonlighting for extra cash.
To be fair, I am often a bad judge of character, have made my fair share of poor decisions in life and usually end up absolutely adoring people who at first glance were simply people I could not tolerate. Some of my favorite people in life are these very people.
The people that I am instantly drawn to never work for me in the long run and the people that I second guess or would never assume I’d be friends with turn out to be the best ones for me. I guess that old saying opposites attract, isn’t too far off the mark.
And when I met Cheri, we couldn’t have been any more opposite.
At work we were often paired together on Sundays. She would have just come from church and I would have rolled out of bed just barely making it to work from a night of questionable festivities, none of which I’m proud of. I toted around my bottle of Gatorade and she would just entertain me, often covering for me if I needed to take a break for more hydration.
Many of us at the department store got to know each other on the late night shifts as we gathered around the tables in the lingerie department. Tables that looked like tornadoes had ravaged them. As we organized silk and satin unmentionables we learned about each others' best friends, boyfriends, heartaches and life struggles. Between the folding of fibers and the matching of material, men and women of varied ages built bonds and planted friendships — some friendships that will undoubtedly last lifetimes.
With 2020 recognized as the year of the woman I wanted to honor and make space for in my column for women who have made a difference in my life, women like Cheri Archer.
I mentioned that when Cheri and I first got to know each other, we were very different. But thankfully, she didn’t brush me off or judge me, instead she got to know me. We learned about each other and we ended up laughing a lot. She hung around, put up with me, and her works and deeds and behaviors rubbed off a little. Make no mistake, God puts people where they are supposed to be.
Cheri is a mother to four children and even a grandmother so I found her knowledgeable and sought advice from her often. Before long she and I were friends.
She would turn out to be the big sister I'd always wanted, the second mother I always needed, and the angel that prays for me. Over the years we’ve traveled together, we’ve laughed together, baked together, cried together, shopped together and made memories that will last forever.
I’ve spent holidays with Cheri and her family. Oh and it’s definitely worth mentioning that I fixed her up with her husband.
I love the people in life who love without condition, probably because my conditions are rough and edgy. So I’m thankful God always sends me am abundance of lovable folks.
Neither of us work at that department store any longer, in fact there aren’t many that work there that shared that time there with us. But since those days, we’ve shared in extraordinary times. Times that I'll never forget.
When I needed to escape a relationship she helped me move during the course of a weekend and then let me stay at her house. When I got the call that my mother had taken a turn for the worse, she left work immediately to drive me three hours north to go be with her, speeding the entire way, insisting she’d handle the trouble we’d get in. She doesn’t answer my requests for prayer with "OK I’ll be praying," instead she sends back a prayer, one of the things I love best about her. She asks frequently about my worries and she prays for them. She teaches me how to cook things. She has sent for me when I’ve been trapped in inclement weather. She says I’m fixing dinner tonight so ya’ll come on over or she calls and says do you want me to fix dinner and y’all come over. If I’m sick or tired, she says come over and rest.
And these aren't just things she does for me, she's a solid friend to so many. I’ve always needed a Cheri in my life and I’m so thankful for her.
There are many, many women who do great things in the world and I challenge you if you know them, thank them. Too often they feel unappreciated.
