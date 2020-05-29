PAGE TURNER: A better life

A few years before his 21st birthday, my brother started drinking alcohol. He said it started because it was college football season and it was the thing to do. And then somewhere over the course of a decade or so, his relationship with alcohol became a burden too heavy to bear.
College, largely intended for educational purposes to help secure a thriving and successful life, teaches us many lessons outside the classroom. Lessons that look more like discovering lifelong best friends, the many ways in which mac-n-cheese can be served, making 20 bucks feel more like $100 and all the ways in which alcohol and other bad decisions can impact your life if you let them.
On Wednesday, my brother told me that after he started drinking in his late teens, he never really stopped. He described his relationship with alcohol as an "any time I could get my hands on it" type of an affair from then until the age of 30, adding four DUIs to his driving record.
That is, until 367 days ago.
Last year he decided to ask for help and with his permission he’s allowed me to share a little bit of his story, because like me, he understands that perhaps we’re all just a few bad choices away from addiction.
My brother and I lived in different homes growing up, but we both experienced our share of adverse childhood experiences. And as adults we’ve both battled our own demons.
“I refused to seek help or even acknowledge I needed help,” he said. “It took a ruined engagement, a career loss, and ultimately almost a life loss to finally want to quit.”
People often think drug abuse relates to pills, meth and heroin. And certainly those drugs have made a devastating impact on the lives of many. But alcohol is rarely viewed as a problem. Rather it is seen as sexy or cool. So many times you see mothers together drinking wine and cocktails at showers and birthday parties, and men knocking back beers and shots on the lake or for celebrations of all kinds. And it’s seen as the thing to do, the cool thing, the normal thing.
I’m not condemning drinking, but there’s a line that often gets blurred. Many can’t drink without getting drunk or binge drinking or blacking out. If you’re a lovely, casual drinker, good for you.
I saw a quote that said alcohol is the only drug you have to justify not using. So true. I’ve seen it rip apart relationships and homes for generations.
I’m so thankful for my brother’s determination, vulnerability and even his struggle.
A year ago he swallowed his pride and reached out to some close family members and admitted he needed help. He got checked into rehab and went to AA classes and that worked initially. What is most sobering for him however, is realizing what he lost and what he will continue to lose day in and day out if he drinks again.
“Most days it never crosses my mind anymore, and some days it's all that crosses my mind,” he said. “It's a weird feeling.”
For years he drank, blacked out and no one knew what was really going on. He admits he could start drinking and do that again and just tell people he’s still not drinking. But he knows it would catch up to him.
“It's a nice feeling knowing I'm not lying to anyone when they ask if I still haven't drank,” he said. “It's a nice feeling not being nervous driving or walking into work.”
What works for him is staying busy. Either going window shopping at malls or retail stores or driving around for however long it takes or talking to his friends. And ultimately realizing at the end of the day, it's not worth it.
He still struggles. On the weekends, when stores were closed during the COVID-19 outbreak were some of the hardest days. Knowing he didn’t have work to keep him busy there was no real "escape" and all the liquor stores remained open. He admits that the thought is always there.
“And seeing everyone joke or participate in day drinking and drinking at home 'before noon' which was exactly what I did during the height of the addiction was hard,” he said.
He says he rarely see anyone discussing addiction.
Since opening up about his struggle with alcohol addiction, he’s had one close friend reach out to him about the impact that drinking too much was having on his family.
Chris, I am so proud of you. I’m proud of your vulnerability, struggle, and fight. Keep it up, one day at a time.
