I was raised up on a hoe handle, spending my summers chopping weeds so that the 70 acres of crops on my Father’s farm could grow.
I have been following suit my entire life in establishing an annual vegetable garden as well as maintaining a vigorous home lawn and landscape. It is something like the old song, "Accentuate the Positive, Eliminate the Negative" (Johnny Mercer,1944). With all soil permeated with weeds — continually infiltrated with airborne weed seeds — all of us who engage in raising anything in Mother Earth, find ourselves in an endless weeding task.
Neophyte gardeners, homeowners, farmers and anyone getting dirt under their fingernails discover this battle on their hands every summer; nurturing one thing – a corn crop, a lawn, flowers, shrubs etc. – while at the same time eliminating those plants identified as weeds (plants growing where not wanted).
It is something like wanting to go in two directions at the same time: simultaneously promoting life and death.
The age-old and laborious means of killing weeds has been the hoe. Incredible and nearly miraculously (by divine inspiration?) strides have been made during my lifetime, wherein the hoe has been put in a corner to collect dust. Herbicides have come to the rescue. A little touch of these carefully concocted chemicals brings sure death to most all plants. To further make gardening-farming a perfect win-win experience, botanists have formulated more vigorous and productive plants along with boosting fertilizers and soils — all putting plant productivity over the top.
Evidence of what great strides have been made is found comparing wheat production today to 80 years ago — an average of 150 bushels per acre today and 45 bushels per acre 80 years ago.
This win-win experience (weeds killed and crops thriving) seems to be an impossibility for us today with our U.S. efforts to abate coronavirus and at the same time recover our economy. Both are critical affronts to our nation’s present well-being.
On the one hand, for the most effective curtailing of the deadly coronavirus, our economy needs to be halted due to requiring social distancing. Elongating this halt effectively assures curtailment of this virus.
On the other hand, death and devastation of our personal and national economy mounts with each day we practice social distancing. We are in a double bind. Either direction incurs the grave threat of death — physically from the virus or financially from an idle country and its citizenry. The trillions of dollars doled out to us citizens demonstrate a compassionate and rescuing government; and also a serious augmenting of our insurmountable indebtedness to China.
In spite of being flooded with financial, medical and political criticisms, let us all pray that our bold efforts and wisdom as American citizens (respecting our individual geographic virus logistics) will bring a prompt healing — a simultaneous suppressing of coronavirus and the reopening of our economy.
