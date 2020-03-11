Sir Issac Newton’s third law tells us that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.
Of course, that is when you’re dealing with literally anything other than the general public. Because when the general public gets involved, there’s no equal reaction, it’s all reaction, all the time, all over social media, everywhere.
That’s what I blame for the “react first, ask for details later” scenario we find ourselves in, social media. How many outbreaks of hysteria can we pin on social media? Just off the top off of my head, I know that I've survived the bird flu, swine flu, Kony 2012, and Ebola despite what the Facebook doctors and experts had to say.
Typically, I try to avoid the mass reaction. Honestly, I try to ignore it all together, because it can be hard to hear someone in a room full of people. It can be even more difficult when that room of people are shouting their opinions over top of each other, and stealing all of the hand sanitizer, and toilet paper.
Have we lost our collective mind over the coronavirus, or what?
I scroll through my social media feeds and all I see are articles from new sources I’ve never heard of calling this virus “the end of the world.” Then, I continue to scroll, or switch social media platforms, and another article appears from an even more questionable news source saying, “the coronavirus isn’t as bad as you think, here’s why.”
I know that some like to point fingers at the media for the hysteria. That's lazy. It's easy to point at the headlines posted by questionable news sources and say that's the reason people are hoarding hand sanitizer. But who's sharing those stories, who's clicking on those links and ultimately perpetuating the exact thing you don’t want to happen?
When you post or share something online you're acting as a member of the media, you're reporting news to your friends list. Social media is still media.
Granted, people who are actually paid to be reporters and journalists should hold at least a modicum of integrity when reporting, and the truth should always be the first thing on a reporter’s mind. But society, I hate to break it to you, it’s not the news anchor on the TV's fault, or the reporter writing this column’s fault that misinformation spreads. Sure, it may be our fault that misinformation exists to begin with, but the spreading, that’s on Zuckerberg and all of the other geniuses who run our lives.
Don’t get me wrong, I understand the cause for some of the reaction, especially with a disease that can be extremely harmful, and sometimes fatal to older citizens, or those with weakened immune systems. But those of you with enough stamina and lung capacity to clear out Walmart’s disinfecting aisle, you’ll most likely be fine. I even hesitate to write that, because as I’ve said, nobody can predict the future, but call it a hunch that I have.
Berea College even went as far as to announce that the college will cease instructional activities as of the end of the day this Friday, March 13.
A semester cancelled not even halfway through it because a handful of people in the whole state have contracted a virus. Here’s the thing, the number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus is going to rise, and rise rapidly, because of how the virus is now being diagnosed.
And as the number starts to grow, so too will the reactions by individuals and institutions. Really it’s the individual who I’m complaining about. Institutions and businesses have to cover themselves, and think about liabilities, I get that.
What I don’t get are the stories and misinformation shared on Facebook, and then the finger pointing at the “media” for all of the nonsense. But we’ve been through similar situations in the past, and you know what we do now: we wait.
We wait to see how quickly the virus will spread. We wait on a vaccination. We wait to see how hysterical the general public will grow before then. We wait for the inevitable social media posts calling out the vaccine, saying it causes something else.
And we wait to see the domino effect of institutions like Berea College making bold decisions in wanting to protect its students, because we all know that all it takes is one person or place to do something, and the copycats follow. Because for every action, there is an overreaction, and a million Facebook posts talking about it.
Jarrod Mills is a staff writer for the Times-Tribune. He can be contacted at jmills@thetimestribune.com
