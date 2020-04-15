I hope that for those who celebrate, you had as good an Easter as you could given the circumstances. Not only were holiday plans canceled, postponed or changed because of the pandemic, but we also battled some pretty nasty weather to end the day.
It seems we've had our hands full when it comes to life throwing things our way. I think we should commend ourselves on our perseverance. For every negative there are stories and posts on social media uplifting us and encouraging us to continue to do the right thing.
Sunday also happened to be my 29th birthday. Turning 29 is weird. You've already passed all of the exciting ages: 18, 21, 25 (the age you can rent a car). Now, all I have left to look forward to are the round numbers, the decades, and I have to wait until next year to finally hit one again.
Nothing happens when you turn 29. You're on the edge of what you once considered old. But at the same time, I've come to realize that age is just a number, and that we're only as old as we feel. So, in that case, I'm 142 years old.
The last time my birthday was on Easter was back in 2009, I was turning 18. Funny enough, my siblings have birthdays on or near holidays as well. The oldest of my younger sisters' birthday falls one day before St. Patrick's Day. My other sister was born on News Year's Eve, and my younger brother was born on Valentine's Day. I even have a nephew who was born on Christmas. We're not strangers to the birthday/holiday mashup party in my family.
Because of the way Easter's date is determined, it falls on a different date almost every year. So, I get to join in the holiday/birthday realm about once every decade or so. As I mentioned before, the last time this happened I was turning 18.
Our society tells us that on the mornings of our 18th birthdays, we are magically transformed into being able to make important decisions for ourselves. We can sign up for a military service, sign our lives away in student loans, and back in my day, you could even go out and buy yourself a pack of smokes, if you wanted.
On the morning of my 18th birthday, the Easter bunny had still left me a basket and my mother was still expecting me to go to church with her.
Not that I wanted to, but I could have said no. After all, my mother and the community that raised me taught me to stand up for myself and to accept the consequences that come as a result. Because regardless of the outcome, you can always tell yourself you did what you thought was best. Having said that, I knew I had to go to church that day. My mother may have raised a deeply rooted son, but she didn't raise no fool.
It's not that I feared any sort of physical punishment. What my mother lacks in stature, she makes up for in personality. However, when your child outgrows you by the fifth-grade, "the old fashioned way" probably isn't the best way. Not that I was ever a hooligan as a kid. Plus my mother knew, like most do, that all it takes is six simple words to make most kids feel immediately remorseful: "I'm not mad. I'm just disappointed."
Those words still echo with me today. And just as I'm about to do something stupid, I stop, and ask myself: "Would momma be disappointed?" Most of the time the answer is yes. Therefore, I do not do that stupid thing. Sometimes I did, but we all did when we were younger. We just don't tell our moms.
However, this year there wasn't a birthday party or an egg hunt at the church where my uncle is the pastor. I didn't get to see my nephews or steal their candy when they and my sister weren't looking.
I still got cake, a Reese's cupcake, thanks to my wonderful girlfriend. I still received presents, and more importantly, love and well-wishes from those I cherish.
I'm not saying any of this to throw myself a pity party. I'm simply illustrating how different things are now. Like I said, there were no parties this year. The Governor said we couldn't.
Like the story I mentioned earlier, I don't mind doing what I'm asked to do by those who are only looking out for the best interest of me and others. My mom of course wants me to be a man of peace, love and understanding, and she knew church was a good place to instill those values.
Gov. Beshear wants to extend peace and love to Kentuckians throughout the pandemic. I truly believe the executive orders he's put in place are made with those values and the goal of keeping Kentuckians safe in mind.
However, because yesterday was my birthday, I spent some time on Facebook replying to the "happy birthday" messages left by loved ones. In doing so, I also saw posts from my friends list, some calling out the Governor for his actions.
The posts were comparing him to dictators and fascist leaders from the past. I take the posts with a grain of salt because most everything posted to social media is sensationalized. If you were to sit the person down who posted it, you would realize that a computer screen often gives people a false sense of security, as if what they say on the internet isn't meant to be taken 100% literal ever. If your name is next to it and it doesn't mention a "J/K" or an "LOL" I have no other option, but to take it at face value.
Having said that, I also empathize with those who make those posts. How far is too far? How long will some allow the government to interfere with their daily lives? Some of us prefer the government be out of sight and out of our minds. We only want to deal with Frankfort and Washington D.C. when we absolutely need to. Some of us prefer to keep a close eye on our elected officials and are sure to hold every action they make up to the light for inspection.
Whichever way you lean, I understand where you're coming from. I understand by saying this, I am leaving myself open for people to cast aspersions about me based on what they assume is my political preferences, but I don't like having the government telling me what I can and can't do either. But really, what is there about any of this COVID-19 business that's worth liking? Outside of people coming together and lifting each other up, there's not much to celebrate about what we're facing. But we're facing it together.
That's why I vow to continue to do my part and stay healthy at home, despite how weary I am at the ease in which the government was able to shut down an overall majority of our country.
And despite my urge to rebel against being "told what to do," I do it anyway, because I know others are counting on me to do so. I think it's acceptable to be both worried about the virus and want to do everything you can to help prevent it spreading, and be worried about the government overreaching.
Unfortunately, there is no perfect answer to any of this. We're doing the best we can, and I think we need to realize that we are in this together because a virus doesn't care if you're blue collar, white collar, a mechanic or the president. Illness doesn't care which way you vote in elections, and to be honest, I don't really care right now either. Nobody should. In a time where we are more divided than ever, if we put others first, and stop to notice, we can slowly see how this virus has started to bring us together once again.
