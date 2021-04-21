MILLS' MUSINGS: Life in the slow lane

They say in life there are only two certainties: death and taxes. However, if you really stop to think about it, there are a few more. There’s aging, writer’s block, and that inevitable rolling roadblock of midwestern drivers clogging up the left lane of the interstate. It always seems to me that whenever you’re in a hurry to get somewhere, there’s an Ohio or Illinois license plate out for a midday drive keeping you from getting to your destination on time.
Over the past few weeks, I’ve been in a bit of a rut when it comes to trying to find something worth sharing through my columns. Don’t get me wrong, there have been plenty of things happening within our communities that I could share an opinion about, but after covering some of those happenings extensively, sometimes I just don’t feel like offering my two cents.
That’s just a drawn-out way of me saying that I, like anybody who writes extensively, have come down with a case of the previously mentioned writer’s block. I’m not one to write a column or express an idea simply for the sake of doing so.
In the time since my last column a few the things have changed: the weather is getting warmer, spring is the midst of blooming throughout the region, and I have hit the ripe-old age of 30.
I write that in jest, as I know in the grand scheme of things 30 isn’t that old, regardless of how insufferable my back pain is some mornings.
Like any milestone in my life, hitting a new decade got me thinking (I’m an over thinker). I started to reflect on everything that I can recollect that’s happened to me so far - the good, the bad, the ugly, and everything in between.
And like a lot of folks nowadays thanks to the social media acting as a window into the lives of friends, I started doing something we should all try to avoid: I started comparing my life to the lives of others.
It’s easy to fall into the trap of looking back and thinking that you should be somewhere else in life by a certain point. I’m not married and I don’t have any children. A lot of the people I graduated high school and college with do.
I don’t have that fancy house or the garage full of vintage muscle cars the teenage version of myself thought I would have by this point, and I’m no closer to owning a portion of the Tennessee Titans (another lofty goal young Jarrod wanted to accomplish at some point in his life).
But what I can say is I’m happy. I am relatively healthy, although I could stand to drink more water, and I am surrounded by all the love and support one man could ask for. I have a job I am passionate about, and I get to go home to a roof over my head, and food on my table. I have two amazing nephews who keep me young at heart and constantly amazed as I watch them grow and learn.
So yes, while I’ve been busy comparing my life to others and wishing I had rushed through life a little bit faster in order to hit certain milestones in my life, I have to admit, things have turned out pretty good so far. And I’ve also realized there isn’t any point in trying to force things or wishing things would happen faster.
Just like the spring only blooms when it’s ready, and midwestern drivers take their time, sometimes you have to simply let life happen at its own pace and enjoy the slow lane.
Jarrod Mills is a staff writer for The Times-Tribune. He can be reached at jmills@thetimestribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.