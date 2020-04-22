I was standing on the edge of a cliff with Laurel Lake 20 or more feet below me when I first heard the following piece of advice.
“Don’t think. Just do.”
And now, as I stand here staring at myself in my bathroom mirror, almost nine years later, those same four words ring in my ears. The same ears that are now covered by overgrown hair. Hair that has doubled in length since the pandemic of 2020 has started.
I need to get rid of this hair, but I’m worried about messing it up. The hair clippers I searched for sit on the bathroom counter ready, ready for me to take action, but I can’t. I’m frozen with the fear of “what if.”
I suppose that’s why the memories of that cliff and Laurel Lake flood back to me in this moment. Those same four words have escaped my head and are now colliding off the walls of my bathroom. They bounce off of each other, ricochetting off surfaces, stopping to collect themselves at one point: in the eyes of the man standing in the mirror.
He looks like me, moves when I do, but he isn’t me because he remembers, he remembers those four words.
He remembers that on that day at the lake, I had one of two options: I could follow suit, throw caution to the wind and jump into the lake below. Or I could tuck my metaphorical tail between my legs, climb up a hill back to the trail and leave. That was it. Those were the only options.
To make the situation even more tense, I had an audience who was awaiting my decision. I was with two guys I had met that semester. Strangers just a month ago, but there we were together, on the precipice of doing something potentially stupid.
I won’t mention names, but the first person I was with is the person who ultimately gave me the advice. We’re still friends today, though I admit, not as close. The second guy didn’t stay at Cumberlands for very long. In fact, if I remember right, he left after that semester.
He was a bold guy, more bold than me. What few memories I have of him are loud and rambunctious. I remember he was dating a girl at the time he, the advice giver, and I stood on the edge of that cliff. They always fought.
Unlike the advice giver and myself, this person didn’t need any extra motivation to take the plunge. I remember that he took three or four steps back, began running towards the edge, yelled some colorful language about his girlfriend, and then gravity dropped him into Laurel Lake with a thud. He ended up marrying that girl, Facebook says they’re still together.
This was during my sophomore year of college, the first year I lived on campus. It was the first year I had decided that if I was going to do this college thing, I was going to have to embrace it, and do it right. I knew that meant stepping outside of my comfort zone.
College in itself was outside of my comfort zone. I’m a routine loving kind of guy, I’ve discussed this in columns past. I like to think things through, and come up with as many outcomes as I can, before I take a specific action.
I didn’t have time to do that in college. Between the classes, social circles and multiple groups I was a part of, I rarely had time to overthink. College had forced me to make on the fly decisions and it’s one of the things I’m most thankful for about that time.
However, I had not yet learned how to remove the worry and doubt from my decision making, standing on the cliff that day. The time constraints of college had yet to control my life, and force me into half-planned ideas. Plus, I hadn’t heard those four words yet.
I’m guessing the guy who gave me the advice could see the wheels of worry spinning in my head. That, or he was trying to motivate himself when he gave me his pep talk. I have to admit, outside of the last four words, I don’t remember much of it. Most of it I’m sure, couldn’t be printed here, and of course, neither of us were taking ourselves too seriously in the moment.
Call it a culmination of everything, but something happened. It all clicked in my mind. I was young, I was in college, and if there were ever a time to throw caution into the wind, it was then.
I don’t remember falling towards the water when I jumped. I don’t remember backing up to run, or any of the thoughts that entered or exited my brain seconds before I decided it was time to jump. All I really remember is: if you’re going to jump into a body of water from a tall distance, tuck your chin into your chest, and try to keep your arms pinned to your side. Trust me, you’ll thank me later.
“Don’t think, just do” became a mantra throughout my college years. I realize this advice given in the wrong circumstances could cause harm, so please allow me to clarify.
As I’ve written about in the past, I used to struggle making a decision on almost anything. Like most, I struggled with making major decisions, but I also stressed small things. And it was those small instances when I would remind myself of my newly adopted mantra. I never used it for major forks in the proverbial road, my mind wouldn’t allow me to throw all caution to the wind, just some of it.
I used that advice in situations like approaching a girl. Deciding if I wanted to take on a dare, or deciding last minute to “go on an adventure” in the middle of the night with a group of friends.
I think in the end, that’s what I connected with most in those four words. It’s not an excuse to make a dumb decision and play it off. I used it to neutralize the fear in situations where I thought to myself, “I would, but…” But what? There is no “but what.” If you would do it, and it doesn’t harm you or somebody else, do it. Because life is short, we’re in quarantine, and to be honest, we could all use a little excitement.
So, who cares if I ruin my hair? Maybe I cut a little bit too much off, and just have to shave the whole thing. Maybe I mess up just enough to not have to shave it, but it’s noticeable to everyone the next time I go out.
Maybe I’m thinking too much.
Don’t think, just do.
