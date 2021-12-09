WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delivered the following remarks Wednesday on the Senate floor regarding the vaccine mandate:
“For the last two years, as the country has battled COVID-19, I have been a strong and constant advocate of following the science and taking precautions.
“That’s included strong support for the safe and effective vaccines that have helped millions of Americans substantially lower their risk of death or serious illness.
“I took advantage of these modern medical miracles as soon as I could. I’ve received a booster. I’ve encouraged Kentuckians and all Americans to take full advantage as well. I have recorded public service announcements.
“I’m a survivor of childhood polio. I’ve watched vaccines obliterate polio in our entire country in my lifetime. Trust me, there is no bigger proponent of vaccination.
“But here’s the thing, Mr. President. The United States of America is a free country. The federal government, elites in Washington, cannot micromanage citizens’ personal choices without a legitimate basis in the law and the Constitution. And that goes double for Presidents going far beyond the bounds of their office and their authority.
“President Biden’s absurd private-sector vaccine mandate is blatant overreach. It is illegal. The Administration has already lost in federal court and had it blocked.
“Washington Democrats have lashed themselves to a mast that is very simple: Unvaccinated people should be fired. That’s what they want. They don’t trust individuals, families, doctors, employers, and customers to sort things out for themselves. They want every worker at a medium-sized business and up to either get this shot or get fired by President Biden. And buried in the illegal mandate is a call to explore whether it should expand to all businesses.
“This is not how things work in America. Period.
“Workers are not happy. Medium-sized businesses are not happy, especially not in the middle of this worker shortage.
“And frankly nobody who understands our system of government is happy.
“I’ve heard from so many Kentuckians who are affected by the Administration’s suite of several unwise vaccine mandates.
“Quote: ‘My wife… was notified that if she doesn’t get fully vaccinated by January 4th then she would be terminated and lose her job without severance or unemployment… she has been [there] for 17 years and has nothing but exemplary reviews.’
“Quote: ‘I will lose my job at the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant. I very much enjoyed my work there and had every intention of retiring from the plant. However, due to Joe Biden’s forced vaccine mandate I will be terminated … Please let a man who wants to work, go to work.’
“Quote: ‘My firm [of] 103 employees will [either] lose about 25 to the mandate, or lay off 4 to get to 99. Which one should we do?’
“Remember, Mr. President, personally, I’d encourage each of these Kentuckians to get the vaccine. But for the purposes of this conversation that isn’t the point.
“You better believe I am going to stand up and fight for their freedom.
“I want to thank the junior Senator for Indiana for spearheading this resolution to overturn the Biden Administration’s illegal mandate. I am proud to cosponsor it, I’ll proudly vote for it, and I urge every Senator to do the same.”
