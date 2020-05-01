The Governor’s announcement in regards to the 2019-20 school year and his advice against proms and graduations wasn’t shocking. Many, including myself, felt like it was inevitable and had simply been holding onto hope. The recent announcement only confirmed our long-held fears.
Up until that point, the Class of 2020 couldn't mourn for things that we weren’t even sure that we had lost. But when the Governor made it official, seniors and families everywhere could finally grieve for the memories stolen by a worldwide pandemic.
There’s no doubt about it, senior year was completely derailed. It’s still a hard concept to grasp, and I’m not sure when reality will set in. Luckily, the community has been quick to respond and is trying their best to pick up the pieces of our class’s broken heart.
Although nothing can replace the feelings of stepping out in our best dress on prom night or walking across the stage on graduation day, groups and individuals across the state are doing everything they can to give us relief during this emotional time.
My Facebook wall has been flooded with opportunities to “adopt a senior” by sending them thoughtful cards or gifts. Many photographers, hairstylists, and makeup artists are also offering free and discounted services for our seniors. The Creek church has committed to honoring the seniors in the areas the ministry serves. News stations are even asking for senior’s pictures to display.
The outpour of kindness has truly been remarkable and I personally feel loved and cared for at a time when I need it the most.
I want to say thank you to all those who have stepped up and realized that our loss isn't small. You’re under no obligation to help, but please know that your actions aren't unnoticed by the seniors whose lives you’ve touched.
Now, as the community continues to do more than its fair share, I'm urging local and state-level leaders to match the enthusiasm. Our leaders need to follow the example before them and work diligently to find creative ways to honor and celebrate the Class of 2020.
Virtual and drive-through graduations are simply not enough. Community efforts have been effective because they feel personal for the students that they serve. Virtual and drive-through graduations simply don't offer that feeling and would be inauthentic and deeply impersonal for the students participating.
Our area and state must look to the efforts made by our communities as an example when finding ways to celebrate our seniors. Why? Because community efforts have shown us that seniors need experiences where they feel empathy, connection, and pride.
I’m not sure what this will look like, maybe no one does right now, but I do know that the proposed graduation remedies are not the answer.
To truly honor seniors, leaders need to be thoughtful and provide our class with something other than band-aid solutions. We can not rush this because, again, the hastily formed solutions will not give seniors the closure we need.
Again, I thank those who have already stepped up, but now I look to our leaders to follow suit and take the time to give us the authentic and personal experiences we crave.
Nellie Ellis is a staff writer at The Times-Tribune and a senior at Whitley County High School.
