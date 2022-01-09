London, KY (40741)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.