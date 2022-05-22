London, KY (40741)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High near 75F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.