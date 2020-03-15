Let's not go through these next several weeks with fear and worry

Due to COVID-19, this past week was the biggest whirlwind of news I've seen in a very long time.
Kentucky had its first confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and has since seen that number grow to 14 people who have tested positive for it.
On Tuesday, it was announced that Berea College would cancel the rest of the semester and asked the students to move out in order to help prevent the spread of the virus. At the time, that felt like an extreme measure as most of the other schools were continuing business as usual. However, that would end up being just the tip of the iceberg.
Wednesday was when everything really started to go haywire and it seemed like big stories related to the coronavirus were breaking every hour.
My wife and I were actually on the road for much of the evening that day as we drove to Louisville and back for a comedy show. From the time we started our trip around 3:30 p.m. until the time we were back home by around midnight, it seemed like the world had been turned upside down.
The first thing we learned about was the men’s NCAA basketball tournament — aka March Madness — would not be allowing the general public to attend any of the games. The games would be played but in empty arenas without any fans.
Then we learned that the SEC basketball tournament, which was already in progress, would also not be allowing fans in the arena for the rest of its games.
The sports news on Wednesday was far from over though as it was reported that the NBA would be suspending its season as a couple of players from the Utah Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus.
Beyond sports, President Donald Trump announced that travel from Europe to the United States would be banned. Everyone seemed to believe that all travel from Europe had been banned but it was later clarified that it was for certain countries and for certain individuals.
Then lastly on Wednesday, the coronavirus started to feel even more real for everyone as one of the most beloved Hollywood actors in history, Tom Hanks, announced that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had both tested positive.
On Thursday, more measures were taken to help prevent the coronavirus from spreading.
The SEC and NCAA tournaments, which had first decided to ban fans from the arenas, went ahead and elected to cancel the tournaments altogether. Most of the other major sports decided to follow suit by either canceling their events or postponing them indefinitely.
Following the advisement of Governor Andy Beshear, most of our area schools announced they would be closing for 2-3 weeks to help keep students, faculty and staff healthy and safe. Many state colleges also announced they would be delivering their courses online the rest of the year so that thousands of students wouldn’t have to congregate in the classrooms.
Throughout all of this were the reports and photos shared online of stores being completely sold out of hand sanitizer and, for some reason, being sold out of toilet paper. Many folks wanted to stock up on sanitizer to help be germ-free, but I don’t really know why they wanted to stock up on toilet paper.
It has certainly been one of the most bizarre weeks I've ever experienced, with Wednesday and Thursday making everything seem more real and closer to home. Up until now, the virus had been something we were only witnessing from afar and nothing we were taking too seriously. But now we are experiencing the effects of it right here in our own community.
To many folks, all of these cancelations and closures feel like an overreaction to a sickness that hasn't been confirmed anywhere yet in the Tri-County. But when you see what it has done to China and Italy, and the fact that there are cases in Kentucky, it's perhaps for the best to jump out in front of this before we're faced with the tragedies other countries have seen.
I hope and pray that we are able to move on from this coronavirus scare in the coming weeks, and by this time next month, we can look back and laugh at how silly it was to ransack the toilet paper aisle of the grocery store. But even in the best-case scenario, many of our friends and neighbors are going to have a tough time getting by the next couple of months.
My brother works for an airline and they've seen their business cut by about 30 percent already. And I'm sure he's just one of the many cases where this virus is playing a role in someone's livelihood.
So even if we don't get sick or know anyone who is sick, we'll still likely have some loved ones who could face adversity this spring.
I certainly don't want to try to sound like an expert about any of this though. You should definitely continue to follow our news coverage by Erin, Angela and Jarrod, as well as seek out sources such as the CDC and World Health Organization.
But I would just suggest one thing and that's to not go through these next several weeks with fear and worry. It may be easy to believe that God has hit the snooze button, and that he is in a distant place from us right now. But that couldn't be any further from the truth.
He never promised that we wouldn't face times of strife and hardship, but he absolutely promises that he will care for us more than we know and be there for us always.
John 16:33 says, "These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world."
We can experience this peace when we understand that peace isn't necessarily the absence of chaos, but rather the presence of God in the midst of the chaos.
God understands our pain and emotions. He may be working for a higher purpose that we won't fully understand right now, but he is not detached from our pain. So place your mind at ease by knowing that God is with us now and he has always been here.
We're going to have friends and neighbors who are going to need our help over the next several weeks. We're even going to have our own questions and concerns. But remember that God is with us when we are weak and when we are strong. God never leaves our side. Let's all put our trust in his promises and understand that he loves us more than we'll ever know.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.