Whether it’s where to dine, now that we can ever so precariously, what hedge trimmer to buy, or what lever to pull at the ballot box—I know, levers?—we as a society look more and more at social media to help us make decisions. If you can stand broadening the description of social media to include Yelp, Trip Advisor, and the myriad other reviews clearinghouses, the span of influence from the online realm is staggering.
Add to those internet forces the power of the media, the news providers who may or may not ever get vetted, and various other sources of information and one starts to wonder what thoughts or decisions are being activated that are solely ours, left free from others’ persuasion. You may read into that sentiment that there’s something negative leaning by collaborating and gathering intelligence from numerous sources. To me, it depends. When you decide, for example, how to make a celebratory dinner of beef wellington for your family, having never made it but simply knowing that it’s special, it’s probably not the right time to exercise independence. If you’re lucky you’ll treat the fam’ to something akin to a steak doughnut, and maybe have a mushroom involved. On the other hand, if you want to jump in the lake, no committee, recipe, or Amazon review need inform you. Go for it!
In just 21 Tuesdays, we’ll head to the school gym, or wherever you go, to no longer pull the lever but still make an incredibly important and complex decision by voting in the 2020 general election. Because this is not a “jump or not” decision you’re bound to confer with others. We learn about politicians, their policies, and their positions by reading about them, discussing them at dinner, playing devil’s advocate with friends who see things differently. There really are no limits to how you come to that act of selecting one person over another. Countless are the many resources you seek out to help you decide. How, though, do you know that the inputs you’re getting are legitimate?
That’s the question surrounding information, and whether it’s reliable or not or worse still whether it’s disinformation or misinformation. You know exactly what flavor of information I’m invoking if you were present for the 2016 election where actors from the world over sowed the seeds of that ballot box decision with poison as their fertilizer. We’re but a few months out and they’re at it already, though the current evidence does not deal with politics, at least directly.
A report from Justice last week revealed that these foreign nudniks have been doing their deeds to scruff up even more so the violence in protests about the George Floyd case. We know that from our own neighbors casting outwards globally people have been passionate about the case, the police powers, bigotry as a lifelong issue, and other serious flaws as they see it. The foreign hackers are so well in tune with the pulse of the American passions that they knew it’s time to get involved yet again.
The social media accounts at issue stem from all over but the government was quick to point out that both Russia and China, two most expected influencers, propelled campaigns to inspire discord in the face of Floyd’s murder. While Barr and company haven’t listed which groups are most prevalent in the meddling, Congress is now seeking that list, and the FBI is confirming that the negative forces continue to leverage media to advance their own agendas.
Some are crying “Foul!” on Barr’s and Justice’s position that, much like the 2016 election, the protests and information about them are being fueled by outsiders with malicious intent. The Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab claimed that there is no barrage of covert disinformation campaigns to be found online. They contend that the only information programs from Russia, China, Venezuela and such are pointed inwards, trying to influence their own constituencies about race issues, police violence, and protests.
Others, though, see these actions as real and as the foray going into election season. The group Alliance for Securing Democracy pointed out that in both Russia and China #GeorgeFloyd was one of the most prominent hashtags present on state-run websites.
This, my friends, is quite meta, if you will. The fact that I’m trying to discuss the issue of a foreign-influenced disinformation campaign, and its oddly effective force on our domestic decision-making, but cannot even get a valid understanding of whether the phenomenon exists is muy troublesome. When my government points its finger at Russia, China, even antifa on the homefront, as perpetrating misuse of information channels toward disrupting democracy, and then researchers cannot even agree about whether that claim is bona fide, where do we turn for solid intelligence? I get it with weather. We’ll never know, perfectly, what the weather tomorrow will bring, but credentialed meteorologists study the data and give best estimates. Here, though, we’re just trying to learn whether the thing is a one or a zero. Is Russia, China, or anyone for that matter, really breaking into the spirit of the protests and manipulating it?
Frankly, to me alone again, I’m unsure about the efficacy of the protests currently ongoing, though clearly fading at this point. I’ve not studied all the complicated variables that likely made their ways into the case. I don’t understand what a “defunded” police force looks like, or how Minneapolis can oust its force altogether in favor of citizen friendly protection of another stripe. What I see from it, and looking forward those 20-odd weeks, is an even muddier, more convoluted, and less credible set of statements about foreign influence through online channels. I want some truth about that before the election, and I want voters to include that truth before making their decision.
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
