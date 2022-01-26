I’ve not yet bought into cryptocurrency, literally or otherwise. The technologist in me, a trait that celebrates innovations and the newest human creations, would have had me involved years ago. I realized a poignant moment, for example, in a 2017 classroom when we were discussing security and privacy issues surrounding Bitcoin, then the predominant digital currency. A student lamented the fact that he couldn’t recall or find his Bitcoin account’s credentials. A few years earlier than that he’d bought “some” coins. Then, in 2017, each Bitcoin had skyrocketed—as it was then characterized—to around $1,600. He had around $100 invested, which was by 2017 worth tens of thousands. All, to his chagrin, locked away unless and until he could free the funds with his password.
I was equally saddened to learn of his predicament, and to realize that maybe I’d missed the boat. Today, his relatively small cache could amount to a retirement nest egg; assuming he ever accessed the account, which I’m somewhat pleased to not know.
So much has changed with cryptocurrencies in those five years. New York City’s new mayor is being paid in crypto in the manner of advertising that NYC is as technologically advanced as anywhere. The value, if you’ve not noticed, of one Bitcoin had risen to around $70,000, though during the past week of Wall Street’s sell-off, Ukraine’s global effects, and The Fed’s likely amping up interest rates, that same “coin” is only worth around $33,000 as of this writing.
That wild flux of valuation has me embrace another facet of my being: the risk averse lawyerly trait. Without a deep introspective dive, I’ll assume it’s that part of me that cautions against investing in cryptocurrencies. The word, now, is squarely pluralized incidentally. Alongside Bitcoin, there are 8,000 other variants of digital money. More red flags.
Cryptocurrency relies on blockchain technology to work. A coin, valued at whatever the market says it is, in its common state has an owner. That owner cannot hold the coin. They cannot insert it into a vending machine. It’s digital. The ones and zeroes that combine to describe the coin, a uniquely identified digital asset, are scattered about a digital ledger, albeit organized such that the owner can access it. No one entity owns the ledger, and that provides essential security.
Time and again, writers, technologists, and teachers have tried to point to a useful analogy to help better understand blockchain, the decentralized ledger that tracks crypto and precludes the risk of, say, double-spending one coin. I like the so-called village analogy.
There’s a fictitious village with a dozen families. Some hunt. Some farm. They barter the fruits of their labors, but sometimes they must rely on promises rather than immediate trades. The corn-growing family needs protein, so the hunting family shares some meat with the promise of sweet corn when it’s harvested. Keeping track of the exchanges is complex and requires a ledger. To keep the ledger honest, the villagers elect one to be responsible. However, he quickly becomes corrupt with the power that keeping a ledger provides. He takes bribes. He realizes his value so imposes fees to keep the ledger, no longer honest and objective as when it was conceived.
The villagers dissolve the ledger keeper position and determine the best solution is that they all keep ledgers. Then, every Wednesday afternoon they gather at the village hall and read off their ledgers, note the promises due and fulfilled, and otherwise validate the state of commerce in the village.
Blockchain is the technology that serves as a publicly available, but widely distributed ledger that tracks cryptocurrency transactions. Everyone can see the ledger, but no one person controls it. The banking industry is centralized, on the other hand, and crypto proponents point to its resulting risks of manipulation, such that the ledger keeper in the village succumbed to.
To me, and to explain further about my reluctancy to dive in, one problem with cryptocurrency seems familiar. I can hold a fiver in my hand. I can take that piece of paper to a merchant and trade it for goods. That piece of paper, we both agreed, was worth $5.00 USD, but based on what, exactly? The gold reserve? Nope.
This “fiat” money has no intrinsic value. As the International Monetary Fund explains, its “worth is determined solely through supply and demand.” That’s like Bitcoin and the others. There are limited coins scattered across the public ledgers. So it’s not gold that underlies the value of my five-spot. It’s the combination of limited supply and the U.S. government’s decree that give it value. Each country’s currency, by decree, bears a value common to all bearers.
Philosophically, if I may, it’s still a piece of paper. Bitcoin is still a set of digits. Why I’m so comfortable using USD in my commercial endeavors but haven’t found the courage to embark on crypto, in that way, defies logic. Personally, I don’t need to take on the newfound currency. Even as someone steeped in tech day in and day out, I still think twice before deploying my digital wallet.
For some solace, I have recently begun learning about another factor of cryptocurrencies as an excuse, or explanation at the least, to be a sort of Luddite. The U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce convened a hearing last week to discuss the massive amount of electricity that is required to keep the cryptos’ ledgers working. Maintaining validity of the blockchain ledger, and therefore the stability of cryptocurrencies, keeps enormous data centers humming 24/7/365. Congress is learning that so much energy gets expended, cryptocurrencies alone may cause advancement of alternative fuel technologies.
Cryptocurrencies are accepted. They’re being used in trade. They seem as valid as fiat money. And, they burn through energy. Maybe I’m missing out, but for now I want to keep learning.
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
