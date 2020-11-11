One hundred years ago our democracy came a little closer to being, well, a democracy when the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution became part of the supreme law of the land. It’s not verbose (ah-hem, consider your source) so let’s give it a read-through, eh?
“The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.
“Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.”
The quotation marks, indents, and line separation were part of the original Joint Resolution, as was its preamble that it was for the Sixty-sixth Congress to decide on such a resolution “Proposing an amendment to the Constitution expending the right of suffrage to women.” Since as early as 1878 attempts to bring women’s effects, wisdom, and intellect to our elections had begun. It took 42 years to see it through, and our otherwise duly elected leaders throughout American history have not yet been treated to that more perfect democracy in over half of our elections.
Sure, presenting a history lesson seems timely this week when the presumptive vice president-elect for the first time is a woman. That’s not the predominant reason I’m noting the centennial though. In various contexts, here focused on gender, the information security and privacy community including myself have touted the importance of diversity and inclusion when it comes to fielding a team of cyber-defense talent. As one looks up the organizational chain of command toward the leadership ranks that truth becomes more evident everywhere. A diverse board room or C-suite can make more sound decisions quicker than the old guard stylings of, as the saying goes, a bunch of stuffed-shirted “seasoned” white men. There might be more tension, debate, and overall messiness due to widespread backgrounds and the opinions that follow when the room’s filled with various genders and colors. Any successful leader, however, will relish in that rather than being surrounded by yes-men, which intentionally is crafted to reflect only one gender; we do not have the phrase “yes-women” for a reason, I suspect.
In this cybersecurity domain where the most open-minded professionals understand and embrace the fact that we know very little about our foes, what is known is that they’re highly successful in their malice, they’re well organized, and they’re innovative. Keep the first part of that posit in mind, though. We only know about the profiles of the hackers that we know about. The most successful bank robber isn’t included in the FBI’s training programs because they neither got caught to be analyzed nor did their crime even get noticed and cataloged with the known robberies. Same goes in cybersecurity. There’s an entire universe of security breaches, attacks, and shrink that we cannot investigate, analyze, and train about because we’re too ignorant to ever notice them in the first place.
All of this is to say that with too narrow a field of intellect and experience—i.e., a dozen white button-downs behind conservative ties—we’d continue to lose ground to the diverse, creative bad actors. The tech industry, and more to the point the cybersecurity sect within IT, needs more women. Women belong in the highest ranks of political leadership, in those board rooms, and certainly in the cinder block-walled offices where security experts likely are relegated to, once we all go back to work again, that is. It’s the right thing to do for what regularly is counted, ironically, as the more dominant gender amongst our population.
If you’re not convinced with that ethical argument, the group which accounts for greater than 50% of the whole deserves parity, so be it. Stay back there. Note, though, that there’s more than righteousness afoot here. Study after study shows the more practical benefits. Workplace engagement and happiness in inclusive and diverse settings outpaces such subjective measurements within the more traditional, exclusive environments. Anyone who’s been in a leadership position and nearly everyone who’s in the human resources game can agree that one of the most resource-draining functions is to manage turnover. You invest considerable amounts into recruiting and training. Some say that initial investment amounts to a year’s salary in and of itself. Then, the well-trained newbie bolts to somewhere else in the first or second year and you’re in arrears before the next recruitment efforts are made to replace them. Guess what, though. Retention, like profits, workplace satisfaction, and many other factors improves when your office is nicely mixed up. All these bottom-line benefits, plus it’s the right thing to do.
Our internet security, as I’ve droned before, is a globally spanning, interconnected network of efforts just like the internet were trying to protect. All factors need to be chugging along in concert, and one overloaded car in the freight train drags the entire enterprise. If inclusion, and particularly including women, benefits insurance companies, government agencies, and education, then it must benefit the efforts of technologists and security specialists, too. We, maybe as much as those arenas that depend on tech to do their thing, need a big boost of female representation before we can ever expect to stay ahead of the hackers. While, as I suggested, it can be elusive to pigeon-hole “the hacker” into specific demographics because of their anonymity, a decent 2016 study reflected only two percent female. To overcome the actions of the hacker community, therefore, based on the practicalities of inclusion—profits, decision-making, engagement, retention—we may be closer than my notes here suggest.
What to do? That seems to be how my real estate in your newspaper ends, maybe too often. At minimum, acknowledge the successes of the last 100 years of our democracy. And if you have any such authority, exert it toward inclusion to continue making up ground.
Ed is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
